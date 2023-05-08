Prominent New York Internist Collaborates with Castle Connolly Private Health Partners, LLC to Join a Concierge Medical Program that Offers a Personalized Approach to Patient Care

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Claire Binsol, a recognized member of Castle Connolly Top Doctors, New York Super Doctors, and America’s Most Honored Doctors, has collaborated with Castle Connolly Private Health Partners, LLC, a leader in concierge medicine, to join the Downtown Private Health concierge (membership-model) medicine program. This collaboration will enable her to give her patients unrivaled care and attention.



“I’ve always put a focus on creating and maintaining strong relationships with my patients and providing the preventive care and support they need to lead healthy lifestyles,” said Dr. Binsol. “This new concierge model — and the additional perks that come with it — will give me the time and opportunity to deliver the best in health care for my patients.”





High-touch Concierge Care Membership

Members of this subscription medicine model of care enjoy 24/7 direct connectivity to their doctor, convenient same-day or next-day appointments with limited to no wait times, a customized and easy-to-use telehealth app, and CCPHP’s innovative SENS Solution® Wellness Program that focuses on sleep, exercise, nutrition, and stress management.

Doctors who practice within this practice model appreciate having the time to thoroughly explore personalized solutions for each individual patient, the time to conduct the needed research in their patients' best interests, stay up to date with advancements in healthcare, and remain informed to advocate for their patients health and wellbeing. They’re also connected with a network of more than 60,000 Castle Connolly Top Doctors® nationwide and in select countries worldwide.

About Dr. Binsol

Dr. Binsol holds a board certification in internal medicine and has practiced as a primary care provider in New York City since 2010. She is a clinical instructor at NYU's Grossman School of Medicine and her academic research has appeared in multiple scientific publications.

A love of science attracted Dr. Binsol to earn a degree in biochemistry at the State University of New York at Stony Brook, and a passion for helping people led her to pursue a degree in medicine. She completed her medical training at Touro University California College of Osteopathic Medicine in 2007, and her internship and residency training in internal medicine/primary care at St. Vincent’s Hospital Manhattan, where she was later selected as primary care chief resident.

For more information about Dr. Binsol or Downtown Private Health, visit www.downtownprivatehealth.com , call (917) 268-7430, or email downtownprivatehealth@ccphp.net .

About CCPHP

Castle Connolly Private Health Partners (CCPHP) collaborates with and supports exceptional physicians to deliver an unrivaled experience of comprehensive, collaborative, and attentive care for a preventative approach on health and optimal wellbeing for Members. Learn more at ccphp.net.

SOURCE: Castle Connolly Private Health Partners, LLC

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/786be850-ec11-449a-8626-ad4db03f4675