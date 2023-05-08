TransPerfect Launches GlobalLink Connect App for Contentstack’s Composable Digital Experience Platform

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransPerfect, the world’s largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced that its new GlobalLink Connect app is now available on the Contentstack Marketplace, part of Contentstack’s Composable Digital Experience Platform (DXP). Additionally, TransPerfect will be a Silver-level sponsor of Contentstack’s upcoming user event, ContentCon, taking place May 8–10 in Austin, Texas.

Contentstack’s DXP empowers marketers and developers to deliver composable digital experiences with uncompromising scale and dependability. Being the leading composable digital experience provider and a founding member of the MACH Alliance, Contentstack sets the industry standard for open and composable technology that is microservices-based, API-first, cloud-native SaaS, and headless. Contentstack Marketplace’s apps allow users to extend the capability of Contentstack’s content management solution and customize its functionalities by easily integrating third-party platforms. The GlobalLink Connect for Contentstack app enables customers to:

Select single or multiple entries for translation using the Translation Wizard dashboard Track the status of any project in real time with the new entry sidebar widget Manage and control content translation projects with the new configuration screen Configure translation for any content type using the new field configuration widget

GlobalLink is TransPerfect’s modular suite of tools specifically designed to manage the complex demands of creating, deploying, and maintaining multilingual content, drastically reducing the time and effort required throughout the localization process. More than 6,000 of the world’s leading organizations currently use GlobalLink solutions to reach audiences in multiple languages and drive maximum ROI in markets abroad.

“We are excited to make TransPerfect’s GlobalLink Connect app available for our customers through Contentstack Marketplace, continuing on our proven path to bring best-in-class, composable solutions to the forefront and enable our customers to create better digital experiences and make their businesses future-fit,” said Preseetha Pettigrew, VP of Partnerships at Contentstack.

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe stated, “Without ever leaving the Contentstack app, joint clients can now kick off an end-to-end translation workflow—to better reach their global audiences.”

GlobalLink Connect for Contentstack is now available on the Contentstack Marketplace.

About Contentstack

Contentstack – the leading Composable Digital Experience Platform (DXP) provider – empowers marketers and developers to deliver digital experiences at the speed of their imagination. Companies such as ASICS, Chase, Express, Holiday Inn, Icelandair, Mattel, McDonald's, Mitsubishi, Riot Games and Shell trust Contentstack to power their most critical content experiences with uncompromising scale and dependability. Famous for its Care without Compromise™, Contentstack has achieved the industry's highest customer satisfaction rating. Contentstack is also a founding member of the MACH Alliance, setting the industry agenda for open and composable technology that is Microservices-based, API-first, Cloud-native SaaS, and Headless. Learn more at http://www.contentstack.com.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world’s largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in more than 100 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 200+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect’s GlobalLink® technology to simplify the management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.