Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,928 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 438,622 in the last 365 days.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. Reports Record Net Income of $35.7 Million for the First Quarter of 2023 Financial and Operating Results

/EIN News/ -- ATHENS, Greece, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC. (NASDAQ: IMPP, the “Company”), a ship-owning company providing petroleum products, crude oil and dry bulk seaborne transportation services, announced today its unaudited financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • Fleet operational utilization of 85% in Q1 23’ with 6 days of technical off hire and 495 (54%) of our fleet days dedicated to spot activity.
  • Delivery of 2 Handysize dry bulk carriers, the Glorieuse and the Eco Wildfire, towards the end of March 2023 - expanding our fleet to 12 vessels.
  • Revenues of $65.4 million in Q1 23’ - up $60.3 million or 1,182% from Q1 22’.
  • Record net income of $35.7 million in Q1 23’ up by $35.5 million compared to Q1 22’ or 17,750%.
  • EBITDA1 of $39.9 million in Q1 23’ up $37.3 million or 1,435% from Q1 22’.
  • Cash and cash equivalents, including time deposits, of $114.1 million as of March 31, 2023 of which approximately $45.5 million were utilized within April 2023 for the repayment of all outstanding loans.
  • Proposed spin-off of two dry bulk carriers under a new Company called C3is Inc.
  • Expect to regain compliance with the Nasdaq minimum bid price requirement, following a 1:15 reverse stock split which took effect on April 28, 2023.

First Quarter 2023 Results:

  • Revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2023 amounted to $65.4 million, an increase of $60.3 million, or 1,182%, compared to revenues of $5.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, primarily due to the increase of our fleet by eight vessels and strong market rates, particularly in the tanker sector.
  • Voyage expenses and vessels’ operating expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2023 were $16.9 million and $6.9 million, respectively, compared to $0.5 million and $1.8 million, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The $16.4 million increase in voyage expenses is mainly due to the increase in the spot days of our fleet by 468 days (1,733%), as we are responsible for voyage expenses under spot charters unlike time charters, and the rise in daily bunker costs by $5,300. The $5.1 million increase in vessels’ operating expenses, was primarily due to the increase in the number of our vessels.
  • Drydocking costs for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 was $0.6 million and nil million, respectively. This increase is due to the fact that during the three months ended March 31, 2023 one of our Handysize dry bulk carriers underwent drydocking.
  • General and administrative expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 was $1.0 million and $0.1 million, respectively. The increase is due to increased reporting requirements, mainly due to our proposed spin-off.
  • Depreciation for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 was $4.1 million and $2.2 million, respectively. The change is attributable to the increase in the average number of vessels in our fleet.
  • Interest and finance costs for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 were $1.4 million and $0.2 million, respectively. The increase is mainly attributable to the increase of our borrowings in conjunction with a sharp rise of LIBOR rates. We have since repaid all of our outstanding bank debt.
  • Interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 was $1.3 million and nil million, respectively. The increase is attributed to time deposits the Company entered into during the period.
  • As a result of the above, for the three months ended March 31, 2023, the Company reported net income of $35.7 million, compared to net income of $0.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Dividends paid on Series A Preferred Shares amounted to $0.4 million both for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. The weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding, basic, for the three months ended March 31, 2023 was 15.1 million.
  • Earnings per share, basic, for the three months ended March 31, 2023 amounted to $2.31, compared to a loss per share of $0.18 for the three months ended March 31, 2022. EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2023 amounted to $39.9 million compared to $2.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Reconciliation of EBITDA to Net Income is set forth below.
  • An average of 10.10 vessels were owned by the Company during the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to 4.04 vessels for the same period of 2022.

CEO Harry Vafias Commented
Our performance in the first quarter of 2023 resulted in record revenues and profitability. We are pleased that our strategies are paying off. Commercially, we capitalized on the strong tanker market and efficiently utilized an average fleet of 10 vessels to produce in a single quarter net income of $36 million marking a 17,750% increase compared to the net income generated in the first quarter of 2022, and an EBITDA of nearly $40 million that is 1,435% higher than the same period of last year. Strategically, we proposed the spin-off of 2 of our dry vessels to a separate company called C3is Inc. In terms of financial strategy, we paid down all our debt and have stopped issuing new shares. Without a doubt we are well positioned to benefit from good market conditions that seem will last.

Conference Call details:

On May 8, 2023 at 11:00 am ET, the company’s management will host a conference call to discuss the results and the company’s operations and outlook.

Online Registration:

Conference call participants should pre-register using the below link to receive the dial-in numbers and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call.

Online Registration:
https://register.vevent.com/register/BI68d776c66434411c8315f6c5cf88b05d

Slides and audio webcast:

There will also be a live and then archived webcast of the conference call, through the IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC. website (www.ImperialPetro.com). Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

About IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC.        
Imperial Petroleum Inc. is a ship-owning company providing petroleum products, crude oil and drybulk seaborne transportation services. The Company owns a total of twelve vessels; five M.R. product tankers, one Aframax oil tanker, two Suezmax tankers and four Handysize dry bulk carriers with a capacity of approximately 806,804 deadweight tons (dwt). Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s shares of common stock and 8.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock are listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market and trade under the symbols “IMPP” and “IMPPP,” respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this release may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance and may include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, or impact of any resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. The forward-looking statements in this release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC. believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC. cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the impact of any resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts throughout the world to contain its spread, the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including changes in charter hire rates and vessel values, charter counterparty performance, changes in demand that may affect attitudes of time charterers to scheduled and unscheduled drydockings, shipyard performance, changes in IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC’s operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, ability to obtain financing and comply with covenants in any financing arrangements, or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, domestic and international political conditions, the conflict in Ukraine and related sanctions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents and political events or acts by terrorists.

Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC. with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Fleet List and Fleet Deployment        
For information on our fleet and further information:
Visit our website at www.ImperialPetro.com

Company Contact:
Fenia Sakellaris
IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC.
E-mail: info@ImperialPetro.com

Fleet Data:
The following key indicators highlight the Company’s operating performance during the periods ended March 31, 2022 and March 31, 2023.

     
FLEET DATA Q1 2022 Q1 2023
Average number of vessels (1) 4.04 10.10
Period end number of owned vessels in fleet 5 12
Total calendar days for fleet (2) 364 909
Total voyage days for fleet (3) 364 903
Fleet utilization (4) 100.0% 99.3%
Total charter days for fleet (5) 337 408
Total spot market days for fleet (6) 27 495
Fleet operational utilization (7) 98.9% 85.0%
     

1) Average number of vessels is the number of owned vessels that constituted our fleet for the relevant period, as measured by the sum of the number of days each vessel was a part of our fleet during the period divided by the number of calendar days in that period.
2) Total calendar days for fleet are the total days the vessels we operated were in our possession for the relevant period including off-hire days associated with major repairs, drydockings or special or intermediate surveys.
3) Total voyage days for fleet reflect the total days the vessels we operated were in our possession for the relevant period net of off-hire days associated with major repairs, drydockings or special or intermediate surveys.
4) Fleet utilization is the percentage of time that our vessels were available for revenue generating voyage days, and is determined by dividing voyage days by fleet calendar days for the relevant period.
5) Total charter days for fleet are the number of voyage days the vessels operated on time or bareboat charters for the relevant period.
6) Total spot market charter days for fleet are the number of voyage days the vessels operated on spot market charters for the relevant period.
7) Fleet operational utilization is the percentage of time that our vessels generated revenue, and is determined by dividing voyage days excluding commercially idle days by fleet calendar days for the relevant period.

Reconciliation of EBITDA:

EBITDA represents net income before interest and finance costs, interest income and depreciation.

EBITDA is not a recognized measurement under U.S. GAAP. Our calculation of EBITDA may not be comparable to that reported by other companies in the shipping industry or other industries.

EBITDA measurement is included herein because it is a basis, upon which our investors and we assess our financial performance. It allows us to present our performance from period to period on a comparable basis and provides investors with a means of better evaluating and understanding our operating performance.

   
(Expressed in United States Dollars,
except number of shares) 		Three Months Period Ended March 31st,
  2022 2023
Net income – EBITDA    
Net income 218,382 35,724,102
Plus interest and finance costs 209,014 1,351,603
Less interest income -- (1,279,216)
Plus depreciation 2,168,666 4,088,852
EBITDA 2,596,062 39,885,341
     

Imperial Petroleum Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income
(Expressed in United States Dollars, except for number of shares)

           
          For The Three Months Ended March 31,
              2022   2023
             
Revenues                
  Revenues           5,116,378   65,421,101
                   
Expenses                
  Voyage expenses         457,428   16,077,827
  Voyage expenses - related party         61,871   810,530
  Vessels' operating expenses         1,744,016   6,875,876
  Vessels' operating expenses - related party       15,000   65,000
  Drydocking costs         --   621,376
  Management fees – related party         131,810   397,760
  General and administrative expenses       115,316   978,969
  Depreciation           2,168,666   4,088,852
Total expenses           4,694,107   29,916,190
                   
Income from operations           422,271   35,504,911
                   
Other (expenses)/income                
  Interest and finance costs         (209,014)   (1,351,603)
  Interest income       --   1,279,216
  Foreign exchange gain         5,125   291,578
Other (expenses)/income, net           (203,889)   219,191
                   
Net Income           218,382   35,724,102
                   
(Loss)/Earnings per share2                
- Basic and Diluted           (0.18)   2.31
                   
Weighted average number of shares2                
- Basic           1,180,026   15,054,406
- Diluted           1,180,026   15,054,406
                 

Imperial Petroleum Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Expressed in United States Dollars)

               
          December 31,   March 31,
          2022   2023
               
Assets            
Current assets          
  Cash and cash equivalents   50,901,092   95,519,418
  Time deposits     68,000,000   18,536,290
  Restricted cash     1,005,827   2,855,771
  Receivables from related party   146,708   146,708
  Trade and other receivables   7,898,103   15,587,598
  Other current assets     240,002   727,806
  Inventories     5,507,423   7,943,037
  Advances and prepayments   172,908   153,368
Total current assets     133,872,063   141,469,996
               
Non current assets          
Operating lease right-of-use-assets     --   47,108
  Vessels, net     226,351,081   258,201,089
  Restricted cash     5,600,000   600,000
Total non current assets   231,951,081   258,848,197
Total assets     365,823,144   400,318,193
               
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity        
Current liabilities          
  Trade accounts payable   8,115,462   8,606,973
  Payable to related party   3,016,438   3,649,821
  Accrued liabilities     1,982,306   2,588,250
  Operating lease liabilities     --   47,108
  Deferred income     1,089,959   683,937
  Current portion of long-term debt   10,176,538   31,886,430
Total current liabilities     24,380,703   47,462,519
               
Non current liabilities          
  Long-term debt     59,787,923   13,636,458
Total non current liabilities   59,787,923   13,636,458
Total liabilities     84,168,626   61,098,977
               
Commitments and contingencies        
               
Stockholders' equity          
  Capital stock     129,724   165,398
  Preferred Stock, Series A   7,959   7,959
  Preferred Stock, Series B   160   160
  Preferred Stock, Series C   --   139
  Additional paid-in capital   252,912,550   274,717,333
  Retained earnings     28,604,125   64,328,227
Total stockholders' equity   281,654,518   339,219,216
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 365,823,144   400,318,193
       

Imperial Petroleum Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Expressed in United States Dollars

               
              For The Three Months Ended March 31,
              2022   2023
             
Cash flows from operating activities            
  Net income for the period         218,382   35,724,102
                   
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash          
provided by operating activities:            
  Depreciation         2,168,666   4,088,852
  Amortization of deferred finance charges     --   134,427
  Amortization of operating lease right-of-use-assets     --   16,316
  Share based compensation       --   301,541
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:          
  (Increase)/decrease in            
  Trade and other receivables       (371,437)   (7,689,495)
  Other current assets         --   (487,804)
  Inventories         (1,069,966)   (2,435,614)
  Change in operating lease liabilities         --   (16,316)
  Advances and prepayments       (33,507)   19,540
  Increase/(decrease) in            
  Trade accounts payable       1,364,080   476,307
  Balances with related parties       (247,509)   633,383
  Accrued liabilities         905,266   605,944
  Deferred income         53,461   (406,022)
Net cash provided by operating activities     2,987,436   30,965,161
                   
Cash flows from investing activities            
  Acquisition and improvement of vessels     (12,625,000)   (25,923,656)
  Increase in bank time deposits     --   (18,536,290)
  Maturity of bank time deposits     --   68,000,000
Net cash (used in)/provided by investing activities     (12,625,000)   23,540,054
                   
Cash flows from financing activities            
  Proceeds from equity offerings     96,772,890   12,095,255
  Stock issuance costs     (6,534,204)   (120,954)
  Dividends paid on preferred shares       (435,246)   (435,246)
  Loan repayments       --   (24,576,000)
Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities     89,803,440   (13,036,945)
                   
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash     80,165,876   41,468,270
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year     6,341,059   57,506,919
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period     86,506,935   98,975,189
Cash breakdown                
  Cash and cash equivalents       82,202,037   95,519,418
  Restricted cash, current       1,804,898   2,855,771
  Restricted cash, non current       2,500,000   600,000
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the statements of cash flows 86,506,935   98,975,189
       

1 EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. Refer to the reconciliation of this measure to the most directly comparable financial measure in accordance with GAAP set forth later in this release.
2 Adjusted retroactively to reflect the 1-for-15 reverse stock split effected at the close of trading on April 28, 2023.


Primary Logo

You just read:

Imperial Petroleum Inc. Reports Record Net Income of $35.7 Million for the First Quarter of 2023 Financial and Operating Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more