Global Hearing Aids Market to Grow at 7% CAGR, Reaching USD 13.77 Billion by 2032

The global hearing aids market size was USD 7.49 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 13.77 Billion in 2032

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Hearing Aids Market size globally was USD 7.49 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 13.77 Billion in 2032, with a rapid revenue CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. The market revenue growth is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of hearing loss and the adoption of hearing aid devices. The rising awareness regarding technologically advanced devices for the treatment of deafness and hearing impairment is another factor contributing to the growth. Hearing aids are used to enhance the hearing capability of patients suffering from hearing loss or auditory nerve damage. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that 466 million individuals worldwide have incapacitating hearing loss, and by 2050, this number is expected to increase to almost 900 million. Additionally, the increasing use of hearing aids is because of the aging population, as age-related hearing loss is one of the most common types of hearing loss.

Manufacturers are continually developing more effective, user-friendly, and technologically advanced hearing aids. Technological advancements like Digital Signal Processing (DSP) and wireless connectivity have enabled hearing aids to be more customized to patient needs, thereby improving hearing results and patient satisfaction.

Furthermore, the market is expected to grow due to increasing awareness about hearing loss and hearing aid devices among the general population, which will also increase awareness of the benefits of these devices to people with hearing impairment. The rising noise pollution throughout the world is expected to have a significant impact on people's hearing abilities, increasing the need for hearing aid devices. Additionally, companies in the market are enhancing their product lines through technological innovation and launching new devices, which is expected to drive revenue growth.

The global hearing aids market is expected to experience significant growth over the forecast period from 2019 to 2032. This growth is driven by several factors, including the increasing prevalence of hearing loss, the growing geriatric population, and the technological advancements in hearing aids. In terms of product type outlook, the market is segmented into Behind-The-Ear (BTE), In-The-Ear (ITE), Receiver-In-The-Ear (RITE), Completely-In-The-Canal (CITC), and others. Among these, BTE hearing aids are expected to dominate the market due to their ability to amplify sound for all types of hearing loss.

In terms of end-use outlook, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, homecare settings, and others. Hospitals and clinics are expected to dominate the market, owing to the increasing number of people seeking medical attention for hearing loss. Homecare settings are also expected to witness significant growth, owing to the increasing preference for home healthcare services.

The global hearing aids market is highly competitive, with several large players accounting for a majority of market revenue. Some of the major companies operating in the global hearing aids market include Sonova Holding AG, GN Store Nord A/S, Sivantos Pte. Ltd., William Demant Holding A/S, Cochlear Limited, Widex A/S, Starkey Hearing Technologies, Zounds Hearing Inc., MED-EL, and SeboTek Hearing Systems LLC. These companies are adopting various strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations to expand their presence in the market and gain a competitive edge.

Strategic Development:

Phonak, a hearing aid manufacturer, unveiled the Paradise platform on August 19, 2020. This platform uses state-of-the-art technology, such as Bluetooth compatibility and rechargeable batteries, to improve speech recognition and sound quality in noisy environments.

On March 1, 2019, Widex and Sivantos merged to create WS Audiology, a new company focused on innovation and customer experience. This resulted in one of the world's largest hearing aid manufacturers.

ReSound, another hearing aid company, introduced the LiNX 3D series of hearing aids on April 3, 2017. These hearing aids utilize cutting-edge technology to provide a more natural listening experience and improved speech comprehension in noisy environments, while also featuring Bluetooth compatibility and rechargeable batteries.

Competitive Landscape:

The global hearing aids market is highly competitive, with several major players accounting for a significant portion of the market share. These companies are constantly innovating and introducing new products to maintain their competitive edge in the market. To expand their market presence, companies are also adopting various strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations.

Phonak, a subsidiary of Sonova Holding AG, is a major player in the hearing aids market. The company offers a range of products, including behind-the-ear (BTE), in-the-ear (ITE), and receiver-in-the-ear (RITE) hearing aids. Phonak has a strong focus on research and development and has recently launched a new range of hearing aids with enhanced speech understanding in noise.

Starkey is another major player in the hearing aids market, offering a range of BTE, ITE, and RITE hearing aids. The company is known for its innovative products and has recently launched a new range of hearing aids that utilize artificial intelligence to improve speech recognition in challenging environments.

Widex is a Denmark-based company that has been in the hearing aids market for over 60 years. The company offers a range of BTE, ITE, RITE, and completely-in-the-canal (CITC) hearing aids. Widex has recently introduced a new range of hearing aids that incorporate artificial intelligence to provide users with a more personalized hearing experience.

