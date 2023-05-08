CABG Procedures Market Size to Reach USD 12.3 Billion by 2032, Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases

Reports And Data

Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) procedures market size was USD 7.2 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 12.3 billion in 2032, and CAGR of 6.1%

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Procedures Market was USD 7.2 billion in 2022, and is predicted to reach USD 12.3 billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. The major drivers of revenue growth are the rising prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs) like Coronary Artery Disease (CAD), and an increase in the elderly population. The high demand for less invasive surgical procedures and advancements in surgical techniques and equipment are other contributing factors.

Despite CABG surgeries being the most effective treatment for CAD, the prevalence of CAD is expected to increase. As people grow older, the risk of getting CAD and other cardiovascular diseases increases, thereby aiding market expansion. Furthermore, the revenue growth of the market is also driven by a growing preference for minimally invasive surgical treatments. These procedures are less invasive than traditional open-heart surgery and offer less pain, shorter hospital stays, and faster recovery times for patients.

Revenue growth is further supported by advancements in surgical methods and equipment, such as robotic-assisted CABG procedures. These procedures have the potential to improve patient outcomes and provide greater precision and control during surgery.

However, factors such as the high cost of CABG operations, restrictive payment rules, and the availability of alternative therapy options like Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (PCI) may limit the revenue growth of the market.

Segments Covered in the Report

Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) procedures can be classified into different types based on the technique used during the surgery. Traditional CABG involves opening the chest bone and operating on the heart while the patient is on a heart-lung machine. Off-pump CABG is a type of traditional CABG where the heart-lung machine is not used. Instead, the surgeon stabilizes the heart while performing the procedure. Minimally invasive CABG is a less invasive alternative to traditional CABG that involves making small incisions in the chest to access the heart, rather than opening the chest bone. The type of procedure used depends on the patient's medical condition and the surgeon's recommendation.

Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers are two major end-users of CABG procedures. CABG procedures are performed in hospitals for patients who require more complex surgery, such as those with multiple blockages or those who need valve surgery in addition to bypass surgery. Ambulatory Surgical Centers perform CABG procedures for patients who are generally in good health and require less complex surgery, such as those with one or two blockages.

The choice of end-user depends on several factors, including the patient's medical condition, the surgeon's expertise, and the hospital or ASC's facilities. Hospitals have more advanced equipment and resources than ASCs, which can make them a better choice for more complex surgeries. However, ASCs can be a more cost-effective option for patients who require less complex surgery and do not need to stay in the hospital overnight. Ultimately, the choice of end-user depends on the patient's individual needs and the surgeon's recommendation.

Strategic development:

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation acquired Harpoon Medical, Inc. on December 6, 2017, to expand its product offerings in the structural heart disease market. Harpoon Medical is a medical technology company that develops minimally invasive mitral valve repair technology.

Similarly, Abbott Laboratories announced the acquisition of Walk Vascular, LLC on September 3, 2021, to expand its product portfolio in the peripheral artery disease market. Walk Vascular is a medical device company that develops minimally invasive solutions for the treatment of peripheral artery disease.

On August 20, 2019, Boston Scientific Corporation announced the acquisition of BTG plc, a healthcare company that develops and commercializes products used in the treatment of cancer and vascular conditions. This acquisition was aimed at expanding Boston Scientific's product offerings in the interventional medicine market.

Competitive Landscape:

The global market for cardiac surgery devices is highly competitive, with several established players operating in the market. The market is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, such as coronary artery disease, heart failure, and arrhythmias, coupled with the rise in geriatric population worldwide. Some of the major players in this market include Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, HeartWare International, Inc., MAQUET Holding B.V. & Co. KG, Medtronic plc, Sorin Group, St. Jude Medical, Inc., Swissray Global Healthcare Holding, Ltd., and Teleflex Incorporated.

Abbott Laboratories is a leading player in the cardiac surgery devices market with its product offerings in coronary stents, heart pumps, and other cardiac surgery devices. Boston Scientific Corporation offers a broad range of products for cardiac surgery, including pacemakers, implantable cardioverter defibrillators, and catheter-based systems for treating atrial fibrillation. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is a major player in the structural heart disease market and offers a comprehensive portfolio of products for cardiac surgery, including surgical heart valves, transcatheter heart valves, and repair products for mitral and tricuspid valves.

Other notable players in the market include HeartWare International, Inc., which offers ventricular assist devices, MAQUET Holding B.V. & Co. KG, which offers cardiopulmonary products and extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) therapy, and Medtronic plc, which offers a range of cardiac surgery devices, including heart valves, annuloplasty rings, and repair products for mitral and tricuspid valves. Sorin Group, St. Jude Medical, Inc., Swissray Global Healthcare Holding, Ltd., and Teleflex Incorporated are also prominent players in the market, offering a variety of cardiac surgery devices and solutions.

