Global Data Center Accelerator Market Set to Grow at 25.0% CAGR, Reaching 130.31 Billion By 2030| Emergen Research

Growing focus on parallel computing in Artificial Intelligence (AI) data centers is a key factor driving data center accelerator market revenue growth

Data Center Accelerator Market Size – USD 17.89 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 25.0%, Market Trends – Increasing use of deep learning technology in big data analytics ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global data center accelerator market size was USD 17.89 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 25.0% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growing focus on parallel computing in Artificial Intelligence (AI) data centers, rising number of data center facilities globally, increasing data traffic, increasing use of deep learning technology in big data analytics, and rising demand for consumer-driven data and application performance enhancement are some of the key factors driving market revenue growth.

Operators are rapidly exploring and investing in Research & Development (R&D) for cutting-edge solutions to improve various data-driven operations, such as deep learning and Natural Language Processing (NLP), since data centers are overflowing with ever-increasingly massive amounts of data. In addition, demand for data center accelerators is rising because of growing cloud computing and cloud-based services, as well as an increase in number of data centers housing numerous servers and significant quantity of storage. Moreover, increasing growth of the market is mostly owing to rising demand for high-performance hardware accelerators in data center processors used in applications including deep learning, object recognition and identification, picture classification, and NLP. On 28 June 2021, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. introduced a new unit accelerator card, Qualcomm 5G DU X100 Accelerator Card in its 5G RAN Platforms line. Qualcomm 5G DU X100 is intended to help operators and infrastructure providers quickly to realize benefits of 5G's high performance, low latency, and power efficiency, while also fastening cellular ecosystem's shift towards virtualized radio access networks. Furthermore, high demand for handling rising data and complex computations by data centers with reduced power as well as comparatively higher performance is also driving revenue growth of the market.

However, factors such as high electricity consumption by data centers in addition to complexity and unreliability of AI mechanisms, are expected to provide some restraints for market growth. Moreover, requirement for highly specialized infrastructure can lead to overheating and faulty conditions if unmonitored.

NVIDIA Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Intel Corporation, Micron Technology, Inc., Marvell, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., IBM, Google, Fujitsu, and Dell, Inc

Data Center Accelerator Market – Segmentation Assessment

Processor Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Graphics Processing Unit (GPU)

Central Processing Unit (CPU)

Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA)

Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC)

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Cloud data center

High-Performance Computing (HPC) data center

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Deep learning training

Enterprise inference

Public cloud inference

Regional Analysis:

» North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico

» South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, Brazil and Others

» Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa & Rest of MEA.

» Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, BeNeLux, Russia, NORDIC Nations and Rest of Europe.

» Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia and Rest of APAC.

