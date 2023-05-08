Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 8.6% during the Forecast Period 2031

global companion animal diagnostics industry

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global companion animal diagnostics industry was estimated at $2.99 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to hit $6.88 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.6% from 2022 to 2031. The study analyzes the important strategies, drivers, competition, market dynamics, size, and important investment regions.

Key Takeaways:

The global companion animal diagnostics market is expected to grow at a significant rate due to the increasing adoption of companion animals, rising prevalence of zoonotic diseases, and increasing demand for pet insurance.

The market is segmented into products and technologies, and by animal type. The products and technologies segment includes clinical chemistry, immunodiagnostics, molecular diagnostics, hematology, and urinalysis. The animal type segment includes dogs, cats, horses, and others.

The market is dominated by key players such as IDEXX Laboratories, Zoetis, Heska Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Virbac.

The clinical chemistry segment is expected to hold the largest market share due to its widespread use in diagnosing various diseases in companion animals.

North America is expected to dominate the market due to the high adoption of companion animals and increasing expenditure on pet healthcare.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth due to the increasing adoption of companion animals, rising disposable income, and growing awareness about pet healthcare.

The increasing use of point-of-care testing and the development of advanced technologies such as portable diagnostic devices are expected to drive the growth of the companion animal diagnostics market in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario-

Increase in the number of Covid-19 infections in animals had alarmed various veterinary organizations across the world to evaluate specimens for diagnosis from domesticated as well as companion animals for the virus. This factor had a positive impact on the global companion animal diagnostics market. For example, according to the NCBI in 2020, around 40% of animals were diagnosed with the Covid-19 virus out of which 39% of dogs were affected in the United States.

Moreover, companion animals diagnosed with Covid-19 have been used for experimental testing of SARS-CoV-2 veterinary vaccines, which serves as a valuable model for screening vaccines and antiviral drugs. This factor has again boosted the market growth.

Market Segmentation:

The global companion animal diagnostics market can be segmented based on several factors:

By Product and Technology:

Clinical Chemistry

Immunodiagnostics

Molecular Diagnostics

Hematology

Urinalysis

Others (including Microbiology, Pathology, and Genetic Testing)

By Animal Type:

Dogs

Cats

Horses

Others (including Birds, Reptiles, and Small Mammals)

By End User:

Veterinary Hospitals and Clinics

Reference Laboratories

Point-of-Care/In-House Testing

By Geography:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

These segments allow for a more detailed understanding of the companion animal diagnostics market and the various factors that may influence its growth.

Recent developments:

In 2021, IDEXX Laboratories launched the IDEXX SediVue Dx Urine Sediment Analyzer, which uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to automate urine sediment analysis and improve diagnostic accuracy.

In 2020, Zoetis introduced two new diagnostic tests for dogs: the Abaxis VetScan Canine Lyme Rapid Test and the Abaxis VetScan Canine Anaplasma Rapid Test. These tests help veterinarians diagnose tick-borne diseases in dogs.

In 2020, Heska Corporation acquired scil animal care company GmbH, a provider of in-house diagnostic products for companion animals in Europe. This acquisition expands Heska's global reach and product portfolio.

Competitive Landscape

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc

Zoetis, Inc

Agrolabo spa

Biomerieux SA

Virbac

Indical Bioscience Gmbh

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Triviumvet

Neogen Corporation

Shenzhen Mindray Animal Medical Technology Co. Ltd

BioNote Inc

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

