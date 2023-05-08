Cell Culture Market Hit $ 65.05 Billion by 2032, Fueled by Rising Demand for Biopharmaceuticals & Regenerative Therapies

Reports And Data

The global cell culture market size was USD 24.42 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 65.05 Billion in 2032, and register a revenue CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period.” — Reports and Data

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Cell Culture Market is experiencing significant revenue growth, with a projected revenue CAGR of 11.5% from 2022 to 2032. This growth is being driven by several factors, including the rising need for biopharmaceuticals, vaccines, and regenerative therapies. The demand for monoclonal antibodies is also increasing, due to their efficacy in treating cancer and autoimmune diseases.

Innovative treatments, such as gene and cell therapies, are contributing to the revenue growth of the cell culture market, as are the demand for stem cell research and personalized medicine. The development of patient-specific cells for therapies is becoming increasingly important, as it offers more focused and effective treatments.

The market for cell culture media is growing rapidly, driven by the rising demand for cell culture products and services. The use of 3D cell culture systems is also contributing to market growth, as it offers a more physiologically realistic environment for cell growth and development.

However, the global supply chain disruptions, production methods, and pricing could restrain revenue growth in the cell culture market. Despite these challenges, the demand for biopharmaceuticals, vaccines, and regenerative therapies is expected to continue to drive revenue growth in the cell culture market.

Segments Covered in the Report

The cell culture market can be categorized into two product types: consumables and equipment. Consumables refer to the materials and products used in the process of cell culture, such as media, sera, reagents, and disposables. Equipment refers to the instruments and devices used for cell culture, such as incubators, bioreactors, microscopes, and cell counters.

In terms of application, the cell culture market is segmented into several categories. The biopharmaceuticals application segment is expected to have the largest share of the market. This is due to the increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals, which are produced using cell culture techniques.

The cancer research segment is also expected to have a significant share of the market. Cell culture techniques are used to study cancer cells and develop new cancer treatments.

The drug screening and development segment is another key application of cell culture. Cell culture is used in drug discovery and development to test the efficacy and safety of new drugs.

Tissue engineering and regenerative medicine are also important applications of cell culture. Cell culture techniques are used to create tissue constructs and generate functional tissues for use in regenerative medicine.

Stem cell technology is another important application of cell culture. Cell culture is used to maintain and expand stem cells, which are used in a wide range of applications, such as tissue engineering and regenerative medicine.

Lastly, there are other applications of cell culture, such as the production of vaccines and the study of infectious diseases.

In conclusion, the cell culture market is divided into two product types, consumables and equipment, and several application segments, including biopharmaceuticals, cancer research, drug screening and development, tissue engineering and regenerative medicine, stem cell technology, and other applications. Each of these segments plays an important role in the growth of the cell culture market.

Strategic development:

In recent years, there have been notable acquisitions in the cell culture market by major players in the industry. One such acquisition occurred on 29 July 2021, when Sartorius AG acquired Xell AG, a cell culture media specialist. The acquisition was made to expand Sartorius AG's portfolio of products and services for cell and gene therapies, which is a rapidly growing segment of the cell culture market.

Another major acquisition took place on 7 September 2018, when Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. acquired the bioprocessing business of BD, including its cell culture media and supplements. This acquisition was aimed at expanding Thermo Fisher Scientific's bioproduction capabilities and broadening its product portfolio, particularly in the field of cell culture media and supplements.

These acquisitions highlight the importance of expanding product portfolios and capabilities in the cell culture market, particularly in light of the growing demand for cell and gene therapies. As the market continues to grow and evolve, it is likely that there will be further acquisitions and collaborations among major players in the industry.

Competitive Landscape:

These ten companies are major players in the global cell culture market. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., provides a wide range of products and services, including media and reagents, equipment, and custom manufacturing services. GE Healthcare offers products for research, including media, sera, and supplements, as well as bioprocessing equipment and services. Merck KGaA provides a range of products for cell culture, including media, sera, and supplements, as well as related services. Lonza specializes in cell and gene therapy manufacturing, offering media, reagents, and custom manufacturing services. Corning Incorporated provides a range of products for cell culture, including media, sera, and supplements, as well as vessels and surfaces for cell culture applications. Becton, Dickinson and Company offers a range of products for research and clinical applications, including media, sera, and supplements. Eppendorf AG provides a range of equipment and consumables for cell culture applications. Sartorius AG offers a range of products for cell culture, including media, sera, and supplements, as well as bioprocessing equipment and services. Danaher Corporation offers a range of products for life sciences research, including media, sera, and supplements, as well as equipment and services. Promega Corporation provides products for life sciences research, including media, sera, and supplements, as well as molecular biology reagents and instruments.

