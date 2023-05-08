Xanthan Gum Market Size to reach USD 566.4 Million in 2028 at a CAGR 3.1% - Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Rising health consciousness and increasing demand for natural food additives are some of the key factors driving global xanthan gum market revenue growth

Xanthan Gum Market Size – USD 442.2 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 3.1%, Market Trends – Growing demand for xanthan gums from Asia Pacific ” — Emergen Research

The global xanthan gum market size is expected to reach USD 566.4 Million in 2018 and register a revenue CAGR of 3.1% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady xanthan gum market revenue growth can be attributed to rising demand for natural food additives among a growing consumer base and shift away by a number of food & beverage companies from use of inorganic/synthetic ingredients in food products owing to increasing inclination of consumers towards products containing natural ingredients. Additives are used in food and beverages to impart certain characteristics such as improved appearance, taste, and texture, as well as to extend shelf life of products. This coupled with steady shift by consumers towards healthier and better quality products, regardless of high costs, are some of the other major factors fueling demand for xanthan gum. Furthermore, increasing production and sales of organic food & beverage products is resulting in reducing use of synthetic food additives and ingredients. Rising demand for organic food products globally is expected to continue to support revenue growth, and also open up more lucrative revenue opportunities for major players operating in the global market.

Rising prevalence of celiac disease and incidence of various allergies caused by gluten-based foods are factors supporting demand for gluten-free xanthan gum. In addition, wide scope of applications such as for baking gluten-free products, including cakes, cookies, muffins, pizza dough, bread, and salad dressings, coupled with rising awareness regarding high content of carbohydrates and dietary fibers in xanthan gum, are factors expected to support market revenue growth.

Solvay SA, Ingredion Inc., Cargill Inc., FDL Ltd., Archer Daniels Midland Company, CP Kelco, DuPont, Fugeng Group Company Ltd., FMC Corporation, and Deosen Biochemical Ltd

Xanthan Gum Market – Segmentation Assessment

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018–2028)

Liquid

Dry

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018–2028)

Stabilizer

Thickener

Gelling Agent

Coating Material

Fat Replacer

Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018–2028)

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Oil & Gas

Cosmetic & Personal Care

Others

Regional Analysis:

» North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico

» South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, Brazil and Others

» Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa & Rest of MEA.

» Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, BeNeLux, Russia, NORDIC Nations and Rest of Europe.

» Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia and Rest of APAC.

