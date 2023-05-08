Integrated Pectin Market Grow Steadily Due to Wide-ranging Applications in Pharmaceutical Industries Forecast 2030

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The integrated pectin market has been witnessing steady growth in recent years due to the increasing demand for pectin in the food and beverage industry. Pectin is a naturally occurring polysaccharide found in fruits and vegetables that is widely used as a gelling agent, thickener, and stabilizer in the food and beverage industry. The integrated pectin market is expected to grow further in the coming years due to the growing demand for organic and clean label food products.

One of the major drivers of the integrated pectin market is the increasing demand for natural and organic food products. Consumers are becoming more health-conscious and are looking for natural and organic food products that are free from chemicals and synthetic additives. Pectin is a natural and organic ingredient that is widely used in the food and beverage industry as a gelling agent, thickener, and stabilizer. The growing demand for natural and organic food products is expected to drive the growth of the integrated pectin market in the coming years.

Pectin is a unique functional fiber derived from the primary and middle lamellae and cell walls of various terrestrial plants. It is a structural acidic heteropolysaccharide that is high in galacturonic acid (a sugar acid obtained from galactose). The fiber was first found and isolated in 1825 by French chemist and pharmacist Henri Braconnot, who then described the chemical substance in detail, highlighting its beneficial properties and potential industrial uses. Pectin is a soluble generally found in fruits and vegetables. When the fiber is heated along with a liquid, it expands and converts into a thick gel, which makes it a great thickener or gelling agent for food products like jams, jellies, dessert fillings, and assorted confectionery. Pectin is commercially produced as a white or light brown-colored powder and also finds application in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It is also used as a stabilizer in milk drinks and fruit juices and serves as a great source of dietary fiber. The substance is capable of gelling in the digestive tract after ingestion, which provides a plethora of health benefits. The use of pectin as a safe food additive has been approved by regulatory bodies like the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Food and Agriculture Organization’s Joint Expert Committee on Food Additives (JECFA).

DowDupont (U.S.), Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.),Incorporated (U.S.), CP Kelco (U.S.), Tate & Lyle PLC (U.K.),, Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), Naturex (France), Lucid Colloids Ltd (India), Silvateam S.p.A (Italy), Compañía Española de Algas Marinas S.A. (Spain), Herbstreith & Fox Corporate Group (Germany), Yantai Andre Pectin Co. Ltd. (China), B&V Srl (Italy)

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Based on type, the pectin market is segmented into high-methoxy (HM) pectin and low-methoxy (LM) pectin. The HM pectin segment is expected to account for the largest revenue share during the forecast period due to its widespread use in the jelly & jam, confectionery, beverage, yogurt, and vitamin gummies industries. Promotes texture and suspension and distribution of fruit. Its pectin is perfect for high sugar jellies (coated or not), providing excellent firmness and flavor release, as well as a smooth, crunchy texture. Additionally, HM pectin preserves and stabilizes milk proteins while providing a pleasant mouthfeel, making it ideal for acidic dairy beverages, driving overall sales growth in this segment.

The European market is expected to account for the largest share of sales during the forecast period. Rising consumption of jams, jellies and bakery products has increased the demand for convenience food products and functional dairy products, which have captured a large share of the market turnover. Additionally, consumer demand for ready-to-eat meals is steadily increasing as they seek to reduce meal preparation time. Additionally, busy lifestyles and an aging population have increased the need for prepared meals. When it comes to ready-to-eat meals, consumers love simple packaging, ease of use, nutritional value, variety, safety and product appeal. Moreover, the demand for convenience is being driven by the increasing value of time and increasing revenue in the region, thereby driving the revenue growth of the market.

Pectin Market Segmentation:

By Product Type

High-methoxyl (HM) Pectin

Low-methoxyl (LM) Pectin

By Raw Material Type

Apple

Citrus fruits

Sugar beet

Others (including guavas, pears, sunflower, plums, quince, and berries)

By Function

Thickeners

Gelling Agents

Fat replacers

Stabilizers

Others (including emulsifiers, e-coating materials, and moisture-binding agents)

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global Pectin market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of the key players including aspects such as company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers.

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight to recent trends and opportunities

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available according to the requirements of our clients. Kindly get in touch with us to know more about the customization options, and our team will ensure the report is tailored according to your needs.

