Helicopter Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2021 to 2028

Learn about the impact of technological advancements, government regulations, and changing customer preferences on the helicopter market

Helicopter Market Size – USD 20.17 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 10.9%, Market Trends – Increasing geopolitical volatility across the countries” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, B.C, CANADA, May 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the most recent analysis by Emergen Research, the worldwide helicopter market size reached USD 20.17 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to experience a revenue CAGR of 10.9% over the projected period. Increasing government spending on defence and rising demand for helicopters for emergency medical services (EMS) are the two drivers anticipated to fuel market revenue development over the forecast period.

Additionally, rising geopolitical unpredictability across areas is anticipated to support market revenue growth going forward. A growing number of cutting-edge technologies, like loT, sensors, and automated control systems, are being integrated with helicopters, which is expected to result in a significant increase in the worldwide helicopter market over the course of the forecast period.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Due to increased defence spending by various nations to improve their border security and purchase cutting-edge weaponry and technologies, the military segment is anticipated to develop significantly in terms of revenue contribution to the market over the forecast period.

In terms of revenue, the aftermarket category is anticipated to expand quickly during the projection period. The requirement for replacement helicopter parts is increasing, which is fueling the segment's expansion.

Due to the substantial presence of key corporations in the region, including Bell Textron Inc., Bristow Group Inc., and Carson Helicopters Inc., among others, North America is anticipated to account for the greatest revenue share in the helicopter market over the forecast period.

Competitive Outlook:

The global Helicopter market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global Helicopter market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

Some major companies in the global market report include Airbus Helicopters SAS, Leonardo S.p.A, Bell Textron Inc., The Boeing Company, JSC Russian Helicopters, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Schweizer Aircraft, Bristow Group Inc., Carson Helicopters Inc, and Robinson Helicopter Company.

Emergen Research has segmented helicopter market on the basis of type, components and system, engine, application, weight, point of sale, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Military

SAR

Attack Helicopter

Anti-Submarine Warfare

Transport Helicopter

Civil and Commercial

Component and System Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Avionics

Engines

Airframe

Cabin Interiors

Emergency System

Landing Gear System

Aerostructures

Main Rotor System

Engine Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Single Engine

Twin Engine

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Oil and Gas

Defense

Search and Rescue Helicopters

Civil Utility Helicopters

Transport Helicopters

Emergency Medical Service (EMS)

Weight Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Light

Medium

Heavy

Point of Sale Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Aftermarket

OEM

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.

