Europe Phycocyanin Market to Reach $90 Million by 2030—Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Europe Phycocyanin Market by Form (Powder, Liquid), Grade (Food Grade Phycocyanin, Cosmetic Grade Phycocyanin, Reagent and Analytical Grade Phycocyanin), Application (Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals and Nutraceuticals) - Forecast To 2030

/EIN News/ -- Redding, California, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, ‘ Europe Phycocyanin Market by Form (Powder, Liquid), Grade (Food Grade Phycocyanin, Cosmetic Grade Phycocyanin, Reagent and Analytical Grade Phycocyanin), Application (Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals and Nutraceuticals)—Forecast to 2030,’ in terms of value, the Europe phycocyanin market is projected to reach $90 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 26.4% during the forecast period 2023–2030. In terms of volume, the Europe phycocyanin market is projected to reach 1,138 tons by 2030, at a CAGR of 32.1% during the forecast period 2023–2030.

Phycocyanin is a pigment-protein complex synthesized by blue-green microalgae such as Arthrospira (Spirulina). This pigment is mainly used as a natural coloring agent in the food industry. It is approved by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use as a food coloring agent. This natural pigment shows antioxidant activity both in vivo and in vitro; therefore, it can be considered a nutraceutical compound. It is often used as a dietary nutritional supplement and exhibits various pharmacological properties. It is widely used as a natural blue dye for commercial applications in the food and cosmetics industries.

Download Free Report Sample Now: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5488

The Europe phycocyanin market is segmented by form (phycocyanin powder, liquid phycocyanin), grade (food-grade phycocyanin, cosmetic-grade phycocyanin, reagent-& analytical-grade), and application (food & beverages, pharmaceuticals & nutraceuticals, cosmetics, diagnostics & biomedical). The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the country-level markets.

Key Findings in the Europe Phycocyanin Market Study

Based on form, the Europe phycocyanin market is segmented into phycocyanin powder and liquid phycocyanin. The liquid phycocyanin segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is mainly driven by the increasing demand for liquid phycocyanin for applications in dietary supplements and personal care products.

Based on grade, the Europe phycocyanin market is segmented into food-grade phycocyanin, cosmetic-grade phycocyanin, and reagent- & analytical-grade phycocyanin. In 2023, the food-grade phycocyanin segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Europe phycocyanin market due to the increasing use of phycocyanin as an alternative to synthetic colors in the food & beverage industry, the growing awareness about the adverse effects of synthetic colors, and the increasing demand for clean-label brands that promote natural colors.

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=5488

Based on application, the Europe phycocyanin market is segmented into food & beverages, pharmaceuticals & nutraceuticals, cosmetics, and diagnostics & biomedical. The cosmetics segment is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The fast growth of this segment is mainly driven by the rising demand for natural cosmetics products and increasing awareness among consumers about the adverse effects of synthetic cosmetic products.

Based on geography, the Europe phycocyanin market is segmented into Germany, the U.K., Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, and the Rest of Europe. In 2023, Germany is expected to account for the largest share of the Europe phycocyanin market. The large share of this market is mainly attributed to the growing demand for natural food colors, the growing food & beverage industry, and rising consumer inclination toward natural, organic, and clean ingredients.

Key Players

The key players operating in the Europe phycocyanin market include AlgoSource (France), Bluetec Naturals Co., Ltd (China), DIC Corporation (Japan), E.I.D. - Parry (India) Limited (India), Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina Co., Ltd. (China), Givaudan SA (Switzerland), GNT Group B.V. (Netherlands), Hangzhou OuQi Food co., Ltd. (China), Inner Mongolia Rejuve Biotech Co., Ltd. (China), Jiangshan Comp Spirulina Co., Ltd (China), Merck KGaA (Germany), Phyco-Biotech Laboratories (France), Pond Technologies Inc. (Canada), Qingdao Haizhijiao Biotechnology Co., Ltd (China), Qingdao ZolanBio Co., Ltd. (China), Sensient Technologies Corporation (U.S.), SPIFORM (France), Tianjin Norland Biotech Co., Ltd (China), Xi’an Fengzu Biological Technology Co., Ltd (FZBIOTECH) (China), and Zhejiang Binmei Biotechnology Co., Ltd (China).

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/europe-phycocyanin-market-5488

Scope of the Report:

Europe Phycocyanin Market Assessment–by Form

Phycocyanin Powder

Liquid Phycocyanin

Europe Phycocyanin Market Assessment–by Grade

Food-Grade Phycocyanin

Cosmetic-Grade Phycocyanin

Reagent- & Analytical-Grade Phycocyanin

Europe Phycocyanin Market Assessment–by Application

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals & Nutraceuticals

Cosmetics

Diagnostics & Biomedical

Europe Phycocyanin Market Assessment–by Geography

Overview France Germany U.K. Italy Spain Netherlands Denmark Sweden Rest of Europe



Quick Buy – Europe Phycocyanin Market- Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast (2023-2030), Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/74722000

Related Reports

Phycocyanin Market by Form (Liquid, Powder), by Grade (Food Grade, Cosmetic Grade, Reagent Grade, Analytical Grade) by Application (Food and Beverages, Pharmaceutical and Nutraceutical, Diagnostics and Biomedical), Geography - Global Forecast To 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/phycocyanin-market-5126

Spirulina Market by Distribution Channel (Consumer Channel, Business Channel), Product Type (Powder, Tablets, Capsules, Flakes, Phycocyanin Extract), Application (Nutraceuticals, Food and Beverages, Agriculture, Animal Feed) - Global Forecast to 2028

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/spirulina-market-5070

Microalgae Market by Type (Spirulina, Chlorella, Dunaliella Salina, Nannochloropsis), Production Technique (Ponds, Fermenters, PBR), Distribution Channel (B2C, B2B), Application (Nutraceuticals, Food and Beverages), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2030

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/microalgae-market-5197

Algae Market by Type (Macroalgae/Seaweed {Red, Brown}, Microalgae {Spirulina, Chlorella, D. Salina}), Distribution Channel (B2B, B2C), Form (Dry, Liquid), Application (Nutraceuticals, Food & Beverages, Animal Feed, Cosmetics) - Global Forecast to 2030

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/algae-market-5424

Haematococcus Pluvialis Market by Product (Astaxanthin Ingredients (Oleoresin, Beadlets), Astaxanthin Bulk Finished Products (Capsules, Tablets)), Application (Food & Beverages, Nutraceuticals, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics) and Geography – Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/haematococcus-pluvialis-market-5142

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.

Contact:

Mr. Khushal Bombe

Meticulous Market Research Inc.

1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding,

California, 96001, U.S.

USA: +1-646-781-8004

Europe : +44-203-868-8738

APAC: +91 744-7780008

Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research

Blog: https://meticulousblog.org/top-10-companies-in-europe-phycocyanin-market/

Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/719/europe-phycocyanin-market-2030

Mr. Khushal Bombe Meticulous Research® Direct Lines: +1-646-781-8004 (North America) +44-203-868-8738 (Europe) +91 744-7780008 (Asia-Pacific) Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/ Meticulous Research® Blog: https://meticulousblog.org/ Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research