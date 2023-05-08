REMINDER/Canada’s Unions: Lifting Everyone Up

Thousands of union activists to gather in Montréal to tackle pressing issues facing workers

/EIN News/ -- MONTRÉAL, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thousands of delegates representing local, regional and national unions and labour bodies from across the country will gather at Montréal’s Palais des congrès from May 8 to 12 for the Canadian Labour Congress (CLC)’s 30th Constitutional Convention. The Convention is the highest decision-making body for Canada’s largest labour organization, representing more than three million workers.



“More and more workers are turning to unions for support as they demand better from governments and employers. The world of work is changing rapidly, and we’re ready to meet the challenges facing workers today. We’re looking forward to hearing directly from our members – the workers of this country – as we set the priorities for the next three years, and beyond. Over the week, representatives from across Canada will meet to determine how Canada’s unions will continue to improve the lives of all workers,” said Bea Bruske, President of the CLC.

This year’s theme is “Canada’s Unions: Lifting Everyone Up”. Delegates will debate action plans and resolutions aimed at making life fairer for workers and their families, from coast to coast. Priority issues being discussed include affordability, climate action, the care economy, Indigenous justice and building worker power.

The lineup of exciting entertainment and speakers includes award-winning singer-songwriter, Jully Black; hilarious comedian and actress, Margaret Cho; labour organizers Chris Smalls from the Amazon Labor Union and Sarah Broad, an organizer of North America’s first unionized Starbucks in Victoria, British Columbia, along with notable labour economists. A full agenda is available at LiftingEveryoneUp.ca.

