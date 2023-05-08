CorMedix Inc. To Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provide a Corporate Update on May 15, 2023

/EIN News/ -- BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorMedix Inc. (Nasdaq: CRMD), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of life-threatening conditions and diseases, today announced that it will report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, after market close on Monday, May 15, 2023, and will host a corporate update conference call at 4:30pm Eastern Time.

Monday, May 15 th @ 4:30pm ET

Domestic: 1-844-826-3035 International: 1-412-317-5195 Conference ID: 10178836 Webcast: Webcast Link

About CorMedix

CorMedix Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of life-threatening conditions and diseases. The Company is focused on developing its lead product DefenCath™, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial and antifungal solution designed to prevent costly and life-threatening bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis. DefenCath has been designated by FDA as Fast Track and as a Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP), and the original New Drug Application (NDA) received priority review in recognition of its potential to address an unmet medical need. QIDP provides for an additional five years of marketing exclusivity, which will be added to the five years granted to a New Chemical Entity upon approval of the NDA. CorMedix also committed to conducting a clinical study in pediatric patients using a central venous catheter for hemodialysis when the NDA is approved, which will add an additional six months of marketing exclusivity when the study is completed. The Company received a second Complete Response Letter from the FDA last August related to deficiencies at both its primary contract manufacturer and its supplier of heparin API. The Company conducted a Type A meeting with FDA in April of 2023 and subsequently announced its intention to resubmit the NDA for DefenCath by mid-May of 2023. CorMedix also intends to develop DefenCath as a catheter lock solution for use in other patient populations, and the Company is working with top-tier researchers to develop taurolidine-based therapies for rare pediatric cancers. For more information visit: www.cormedix.com.

