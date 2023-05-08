AI in Genomics Market: Driving Precision Medicine and Revolutionizing Genetic Research | CAGR of 40.6% from 2022 to 2031

AI in Genomics Market Size

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artificial intelligence (AI) is the advancement of computer systems that can complete tasks that usually need human intelligence. In some areas, such as clinical genomics, a particular type of AI algorithm called deep learning is utilized to process complex and large genomic datasets. Imitating human intelligence is the motivation for AI algorithms, but AI applications in clinical genomics tend to target tasks that are impractical to achieve using human intelligence and error-prone when addressed with standard statistical approaches. Many techniques have been modified to address the numerous steps included in the clinical genomic analysis—including genome annotation, phenotype-to-genotype correspondence variant calling, variant classification, and possibly they can also employ for genotype-to-phenotype predictions.

According to the report, the global AI in genomics industry generated $346.3 million in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $9.8 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 40.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Key Takeaways:

AI in genomics market is expected to experience significant growth due to the increasing demand for precision medicine, the rise in genetic research and technological advancements.

AI technologies can be applied in various genomics applications such as gene editing, sequencing, and interpretation of genomic data.

The use of AI in genomics enables faster and more accurate analysis of genomic data, leading to improved diagnosis and treatment of diseases.

The key players in the AI in genomics market include Illumina, Deep Genomics, Fabric Genomics, Sophia Genetics, DNAnexus, and Nebula Genomics.

The AI in genomics market is segmented into drug discovery, diagnostics, research, and agriculture.

Challenges in the AI in genomics market include the high cost of AI technology, the need for large amounts of genomic data, and the lack of standardization in data analysis.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience significant growth in the AI in genomics market due to increasing investments in genomics research and the rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases.

Covid-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global AI in genomics market, as it disrupted workflows in the healthcare sector around the world during the lockdown.

The disease had forced several industries to shut down temporarily, including several sub-domains of the healthcare sector. The pandemic reduced accessibility to the research centers and offices which delayed the development in AI programs.

However, AI-driven diagnostics emerged as great solution for quick diagnosis of the disease

Market Drivers:

Precision Medicine: AI in genomics enables the creation of personalized medicine, tailored to the specific genetic makeup of each patient. This can lead to more effective treatments with fewer side effects, driving demand for AI in genomics.

Rise in Genetic Research: With the advent of next-generation sequencing technologies, the amount of genomic data being generated is increasing at an unprecedented rate. AI can help to process and analyze this data more efficiently and accurately, leading to new discoveries in genomics.

Technological Advancements: The development of new AI algorithms, machine learning models, and cloud computing technologies has made it possible to analyze large volumes of genomic data quickly and accurately.

Growing Demand for Agricultural Biotechnology: AI in genomics is being used in agricultural biotechnology to improve crop yields, develop disease-resistant crops, and create new varieties of crops with desired traits.

Increase in Chronic Diseases: There has been a rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases. AI in genomics can aid in the early detection, diagnosis, and treatment of these diseases.

AI in Genomics Market Segmentation:

Drug Discovery: AI in genomics is being used in drug discovery to identify new drug targets, predict drug efficacy, and improve clinical trial design.

Diagnostics: AI in genomics is being used in diagnostic applications such as identifying disease risk, predicting treatment response, and aiding in early disease detection.

Research: AI in genomics is being used in basic and applied research, including functional genomics, proteomics, and transcriptomics.

Agriculture: AI in genomics is being used in agricultural biotechnology to improve crop yields, develop disease-resistant crops, and create new varieties of crops with desired traits.

Others: The AI in genomics market also includes other applications such as genetic counseling and forensics.

Regional Growth Dynamics

North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global AI in genomics market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is attributed to a large number of universities and research institutions that are at the forefront of AI research, including Stanford, MIT, Carnegie Mellon University, and the University of California, Berkeley. These institutions attract top talent from around the world and conduct cutting-edge research. Furthermore, The U.S. government and private industry have invested heavily in AI research and development. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 46.9% from 2022 to 2031, owing to increase in investments for development of AI and an increase in the number of key players developing AI.

Competitive Landscape:

IBM Corporation,

Deep Genomics,

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.,

Illumina, Inc.,

Data4Cure, Inc,

BenevolentAI,

Microsoft Corporation,

NVIDIA Corporation (Mellanox Technologies),

Sophia Genetics,

Freenome Holdings, Inc

