Introducing Cherry Blossom Craft CBD Flower: The Newest Addition to WholeHemp’s Sun-Grown Product Line

Dave Marcus, President and Founder of WholeHemp, ABIDE Shares The Advantages of Choosing Sungrown Cannabis Ahead of the New Product Launch

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, ON, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since 2021, Ontario-based cannabis brand WholeHemp and its parent company and certified outdoor hemp cultivator ABIDE have developed and brought to market sun-grown cannabis products that are thoughtfully produced. As of Thursday, May 11, 2023, you can try WholeHemp’s newest offering: outdoor-grown Cherry Blossom Craft CBD Flower.

WholeHemp and ABIDE have been champions of outdoor cannabis and hemp cultivation since their inception. WholeHemp prides itself on working exclusively with outdoor cannabis growers to bring the best quality CBD to consumers, and ABIDE is one of few exclusively outdoor cultivators in Ontario.

Sun-grown outdoors in Ontario, the all-new Cherry Blossom Craft CBD Flower is a high CDB cross of Cherry Wine and Berry Blossom, creating bold berry flavours with hints of light floral notes, perfect for the summer season.

As cannabis has become readily available to consumers, many may not consider how it is grown and what the implications are for the environment. President and Founder of WholeHemp and ABIDE, David Marcus, outlines the benefits of outdoor sun-grown cannabis ahead of this new launch:

Better for the Environment

Outdoor growing is the most environmentally friendly and sustainable way of growing cannabis. Indoor cultivation requires vast amounts of energy to run the High Intensity Discharge (HID) Grow Lights, heating and cooling, and dehumidification to create an artificial environment that mimics the natural conditions necessary for the plant to thrive. This energy consumption contributes to greenhouse gas emissions and increases the carbon footprint of indoor-grown cannabis. Even greenhouse growing, though it uses sunlight, requires significant energy inputs when compared with outdoor growing.

Growing outdoors under the sun requires none of these inputs. In fact, rather than having a significant carbon footprint grown outdoors, cannabis sequesters carbon.

Outdoor sun-grown cannabis also flourishes as an organic crop, requiring neither pesticides nor herbicides and is an ideal crop for regenerative farming practices. With a regenerative approach to growing cannabis, not only does the cannabis prosper, but so too can the soil and surrounding ecosystems which in turn support healthier plants and environs.

Better Flavour and Aroma with more Complex Cannabinoids

The most important properties of cannabis are aroma and taste. Its physiological effects chiefly come down to terpenes and cannabinoids.

Cannabis plants grown outdoors under natural sunlight develop a more refined and complex terpene profile, which gives rise to the distinctive aroma and flavour of various cannabis strains. The sensory qualities of outdoor-grown cannabis are more intense and intricate compared to those grown indoors. For instance, the Cherry Blossom Whole Flower by WholeHemp is characterized by bold berry and floral notes.

This is primarily because outdoor-grown plants are exposed to a broader range of natural environmental factors that can influence the plant's growth and development, such as full spectrum sunlight, temperature fluctuations, wind, and soil composition.

Studies have shown that cannabis cultivated in natural environments generally has a higher proportion of intrinsic cannabinoids (particularly CBD, CBC and CBG) when compared to those of the same strains grown indoors. Moreover, indoor-grown cannabis typically has increased levels of oxidized and degraded cannabinoids.

More Affordable

The economic advantage of growing cannabis outdoors stems from the fact that the plants rely on the sun and the natural environment instead of artificial lighting, which can be costly financially and environmentally.

Outdoor cultivation is less costly and allows WholeHemp to offer premium quality products for a more affordable price as opposed to indoor-grown cannabis products. Powered by the sun, cannabis can be grown outdoors more cost-effectively and on a larger scale, leading to lower consumer prices.

WholeHemp’s exclusively sun-grown Cherry Blossom Craft CBD Flower is the perfect addition to any wellness routine or a relaxing afternoon. It’s also a great way to benefit the environment!

Attachments

Milka Mili WholeHemp 6474046454 milka@conversationagency.ca