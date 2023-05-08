Submit Release
Fish Challenge Open

North Dakota is home to a wide variety of fish species and our fisheries department works hard to stock waters across the state for angler enjoyment.

To encourage exploration of the state’s fisheries, anglers fishing in North Dakota are invited to complete the second annual Fish Challenge.

New this year, anglers can choose to complete the Sportfish Challenge by catching a bluegill, walleye, bass and trout, or last year’s Classic Challenge requiring a northern pike, yellow perch, smallmouth bass and channel catfish. Either way, the process is simple – snap a photo of each and submit your entry on the North Dakota Game and Fish website, gf.nd.gov, now through Aug. 15.

Anglers who complete either challenge will receive a decal and certificate.

