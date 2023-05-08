Global Single-Use Bioprocessing Market to Reach $ 13.54 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rising Demand for Biopharmaceuticals

Reports And Data

The global single-use bioprocessing market size was USD 4.66 billion in 2022, and it is expected to reach USD 13.54 billion in 2032 and register a revenue CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period” — Reports and Data

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Single-Use Bioprocessing Market had a size of USD 4.66 billion in 2022 and is predicted to reach USD 13.54 billion by 2032 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5%. Single-use bioprocessing systems are commonly used in the biopharmaceutical sector due to their benefits such as increased product quality, reduced risk of cross-contamination, and lower cleaning and sterilization costs. These systems have proven useful in various bioprocessing stages like cell culture, filtration, purification, mixing, storage, and transportation.

One of the key drivers of the single-use bioprocessing market revenue growth is the increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals, which is driven by factors such as the rising incidence of chronic diseases, an aging population, and the growing demand for personalized medicine. Single-use bioprocessing systems have many advantages over conventional stainless-steel systems, such as lower capital and operating costs, faster product development, and reduced frequency of cleaning and sterilization procedures. This is prompting the biopharmaceutical industry to adopt single-use bioprocessing systems.

The increasing demand for flexibility and agility in the biopharmaceutical manufacturing process is a key driver of revenue growth in the single-use bioprocessing market. Single-use systems are highly adaptable and can be easily scaled up or down to meet the changing needs of the biopharmaceutical manufacturing industry. Additionally, these systems enable faster turnaround times, reduce the risk of product contamination, and simplify regulatory compliance. The market is also being fueled by an increase in partnerships and joint ventures between single-use bioprocessing system suppliers and biopharmaceutical companies. These collaborations focus on developing single-use bioprocessing systems that are specifically tailored to meet the unique requirements of biopharmaceutical manufacturers.

However, the lack of industry standardization and concerns about the reliability and consistency of single-use bioprocessing systems are hindering revenue growth in the market. Additionally, the high cost of single-use bioprocessing systems and a shortage of qualified personnel to operate these systems are also factors that are restraining market growth.

Despite these challenges, the rising demand for biopharmaceuticals, the need for flexibility and agility in biopharmaceutical manufacturing, and the increasing number of partnerships and collaborations between biopharmaceutical companies and suppliers of single-use bioprocessing systems are all expected to drive revenue growth in the global single-use bioprocessing market during the forecast period.

Segments Covered in the Report

The single-use bioprocessing market is segmented based on product outlook and application outlook. Under product outlook, the market is further divided into media bags and containers, filtration assemblies, disposable bioreactors, and others.

Media bags and containers are widely used in biopharmaceutical production, as they provide a convenient and cost-effective method for storing and transporting liquids. Filtration assemblies are used for separating impurities from liquids and gases, making them an essential component in the bioprocessing industry. Disposable bioreactors, on the other hand, are designed to facilitate cell culture, and they are gaining popularity due to their flexibility and cost-effectiveness. The "others" category includes a range of products such as tubing, connectors, and sensors, among others.

Under application outlook, the single-use bioprocessing market is segmented into biopharmaceutical production, contract manufacturing organizations, academic research, and others. Biopharmaceutical production is the largest application segment of the single-use bioprocessing market. The rising demand for biopharmaceuticals has led to the adoption of single-use bioprocessing systems in this segment. Contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) are also increasingly using single-use bioprocessing systems due to their flexibility and lower operating costs. Academic research is another application segment where single-use bioprocessing systems are gaining traction due to their convenience and cost-effectiveness. The "others" category includes industries such as food and beverage, environmental bioprocessing, and agricultural bioprocessing.

In conclusion, the single-use bioprocessing market is segmented based on product outlook and application outlook. The product outlook segment includes media bags and containers, filtration assemblies, disposable bioreactors, and others. The application outlook segment includes biopharmaceutical production, contract manufacturing organizations, academic research, and others. The rising demand for biopharmaceuticals and the need for cost-effective and flexible bioprocessing systems are expected to drive the growth of the single-use bioprocessing market in the coming years.

Strategic development:

• In 2021, PPD, a prominent provider of clinical research and laboratory services, was acquired by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The objective behind the acquisition was to widen Thermo Fisher Scientific's presence in the life sciences industry and augment its capabilities in clinical research.

• In the same year, Sartorius AG acquired the chromatography process equipment division of Novasep to expand its product portfolio in the bioprocessing market and strengthen its position in the global biopharmaceutical industry.

• Merck KGaA acquired AmpTec GmbH, a renowned provider of RNA and DNA reagents, in 2020. The acquisition was aimed at boosting Merck KGaA's capabilities in the bioprocessing market and expanding its product portfolio in the gene therapy and vaccine production sectors.

• In 2020, Danaher Corporation acquired the biopharma business of General Electric (GE) Life Sciences to expand its presence in the bioprocessing market and reinforce its position in the global biopharmaceutical industry.

Competitive Landscape:

The single-use bioprocessing market is gaining momentum in the biotechnology industry due to the surging demand for cost-effective, time-efficient, and flexible bioprocessing solutions. This market is highly fragmented, with many small and large players vying for a share of the pie.

The major players in the global single-use bioprocessing market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Sartorius AG, Merck KGaA, Danaher Corporation, and GE Healthcare. These companies have established themselves as leaders in the market, owing to their extensive product portfolios, technological advancements, and robust distribution networks.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has been expanding its presence in the single-use bioprocessing market through acquisitions and partnerships. Similarly, Sartorius AG has been broadening its product portfolio and strengthening its position in the global biopharmaceutical industry through strategic acquisitions. Merck KGaA has also been focusing on enhancing its capabilities in the bioprocessing market through strategic acquisitions.

Danaher Corporation and GE Healthcare have been active players in the market, with a strong focus on developing innovative single-use bioprocessing solutions. With the increasing demand for single-use bioprocessing solutions, the competition among the major players in the market is expected to intensify in the coming years, resulting in the development of more advanced and cost-effective solutions for biopharmaceutical manufacturing.

