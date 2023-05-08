Submit Release
SunOpta Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SunOpta Inc. ("SunOpta" or the "Company") STKL SOY, a U.S.-based global pioneer fueling the future of sustainable, plant-based and fruit-based foods and beverages, today announced that the Company will participate in two upcoming investor conferences. These include the BMO Global Farm to Market Conference, to be held May 17-18, 2023 in New York, N.Y. and the Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference to be held May 31, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minn.

At the BMO Global Farm to Market Conference, the Company will meet with investors and participate in a fireside chat at approximately 10:15 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Thursday, May 18, 2023. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations – Events and Presentations section of the Company's website at https://www.sunopta.com/ during the event. Shortly following the event, a replay of the webcast will be available for approximately thirty (30) days.

At the Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference the Company will meet with investors on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

About SunOpta Inc.

SunOpta STKL SOY is a U.S.-based, global pioneer fueling the future of sustainable, plant-based and fruit-based food and beverages. Founded nearly 50 years ago, SunOpta manufactures natural, organic and specialty products sold through retail and foodservice channels. SunOpta operates as a manufacturer for leading natural and private label brands, and also proudly produces its own brands, including Sown ®, Dream®, West LifeTM and Sunrise Growers®. For more information, visit www.sunopta.com, LinkedIn and Twitter.

