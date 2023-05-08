Pressure Reducing Valves Market is set to Exceed US$ 3,746.9 Million amid it's rising applications in industries by 2033 | Data by Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2033, the global Pressure Reducing Valves Market is expected to be worth US$ 3746.9 Million, according to Future Market Insights (FMI). Global pressure-reducing value demand is anticipated to grow at a 4.7% CAGR during the projection period.



Increasing applications of pressure reducing values across industrial sector will drive the global market forward.

Similarly, increasing demand for energy-efficient and sustainable systems is likely to create a need for pressure-reducing valves.

Pressure reducing valves are designed to maintain a consistent flow rate and reduce energy consumption. As a result, these valves are becoming ideal tools for industries looking to reduce their carbon footprint and comply with environmental regulations.

Growing demand for pressure-reducing valves for residential and commercial applications is likely to bolster sales through 2033.

Download your sample report for highlights on market drivers and challenges affecting your business @

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-3784



Pressure reducing values are being used in residential and commercial applications to regulate water pressure and protect plumbing systems from damage caused by high water pressure.

Pressure reducing valves are installed on the main water supply line to regulate the water pressure throughout the building. They ensure that the pressure is at a safe and consistent level for all fixtures and appliances.

Key Takeaways:

Global demand for pressure reducing valves is likely to rise at 4.7% CAGR through 2033.

By material type, stainless steel segment is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 1,666.6 Million by 2033.

Based on end use, industrial segment is anticipated to account for around 82.4% of the global market in 2023

By operating pressure, 50 to 200 Psig segment is estimated to hold about 49.3% market share in 2023.

The United States pressure reducing valves market size is forecast to reach US$ 507.6 Million by 2033.

Pressure reducing valve sales in China is likely to soar at 3.9% CAGR through 2033.

South Korea market is poised to exhibit a CAGR of 5.1% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.

‘Changing end user requirements has created high demand for advanced, energy-efficient, and sustainable systems. As a result, key manufacturers are aiming at developing novel products integrated with smart technologies. Several start-up companies are also entering into the market making it highly competitive,' says an analyst at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Who is Winning?

Emerson Electric Co., Parker Hannifin Corporation, Watts Water Technologies, Xylem Inc., and Honeywell International are the top manufacturers of pressure reducing valves profiled in the report.

These companies are focusing on developing innovative and technologically advanced solutions to meet end user demand. They are also using strategies such as partnerships, alliances, mergers, and acquisitions to expand their presence.

Recent Developments:

In 2022, Zurn Industries, LLC introduced a new compact and lightweight pressure reducing valve (Zurn Wilkins 500XL3).

Find More Valuable Insights

The research report analyzes the market demand trends for pressure-reducing valves. The global market estimation and growth projection are based on factors such as end-use industries development, COVID-19 crisis impact, replacement ratio, and adoption rate of pressure-reducing valves.

As per Future Market Insights' research scope, the pressure-reducing valves market has been studied and segmented on the basis of product, material type, operating pressure, application, and end-use. The report provides qualitative and quantitative information on various players in this market. This report also tracks the market by both, the supply side and demand side.

Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Direct Acting Residential Commercial Industrial

Pilot Operating



By Material Type:

Cast Steel

Stainless Steel

Carbon Steel

Cast Iron

Ductile Iron

Bronze

Plastics

Others

By Operating Pressure:

50 to 200 Psig

201 to 500 Psig

501 to 800 Psig

Above 800 Psig

By Application:

By End Use:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial Power Generation Pharmaceuticals Pulp and Paper Chemicals Food and Beverages Oil and Gas Others



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia & Belarus

Balkan & Baltics

Central Asia

East Asia

South Asia Pacific

Middle East Africa

Others

Expand operations in the future - get required details, ask for a custom report @

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-3784

Table of Content (ToC):

1. Executive Summary | Pressure Reducing Values Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends

4. Key Success Factors

4.1. Product Adoption / Usage Analysis

4.2. Product USPs / Features

4.3. Strategic Promotional Strategies

5. Global Market Demand Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast, 2023 to 2033

5.1. Historical Market Volume (Units) Analysis, 2018 to 2022

5.2. Current and Future Market Volume (Units) Projections, 2023 to 2033

5.3. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

6. Global Market - Pricing Analysis

6.1. Regional Pricing Analysis

6.2. Global Average Pricing Analysis Benchmark

Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage in Industrial Automation Domain:

Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) Market Growth: The global insulated gate bipolar transistors (IGBT) market is anticipated at US$ 6.1 Billion in 2022. The sector is gaining pace as companies provide new products with improved features for specific applications in various end-use industries and garnering US$ 14.9 Billion in 2033, recording a CAGR of 8.3 % from 2023 to 2033.

Gas Meters Market Demand: The gas meters market is projected to be worth US$ 3.7 Billion in 2023. The market is likely to surpass US$ 5.7 Billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

Telescopic Masts Market Trends: The global telescopic masts market size is pegged to achieve US$ 394.8 Million by 2023. Over 10 years, the market is projected to assume a 4.8% CAGR. By the end of 2033, the market is estimated to be worth US$ 630.9 Million.

Fire Sprinkler System Market Review: The fire sprinkler system market is anticipated to generate global sales revenue of US$ 12,973.4 Million in 2023. The market is expected to develop at a CAGR of 5.9% to reach a valuation of US$ 22,695.8 Million by 2033.

Safety Light Curtains Market Research: The safety light curtains market is projected to be worth US$ 1.1 Billion in 2023. The revenue from sales of safety light curtains is likely to account for nearly US$ 1.8 Billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

Cycling Power Meter Market Revenue: The global cycling power meter market is anticipated at US$ 390.6 Million in 2022. The sector is gaining pace as companies provide technologically improved cycling power meters with various integrated technologies.

Electrical Digital Twin Market Forecast: FMI predicts the global electrical digital twin market valuation to grow from US$ 1,085.9 Million in 2023 to US$ 3,342.7 Million by 2033.

Refrigeration Coolers Market Overview: The global demand for refrigeration coolers is expected to have a moderate CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. The overall refrigeration coolers market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 6,409.7 Million by 2033.

Selective Laser Sintering Equipment Market Size: The global selective laser sintering (SLS) equipment market size is likely to be valued at US$ 765 Million in 2023. Increasing demand for selective laser sintering 3D printing technology across various industries is driving market growth.

Power Device Analyzer Market Share: The global power device analyzer market size is projected to showcase substantial growth from 2023 to 2033. According to the research report published by Future Market Insights, the global market is predicted to surpass a valuation of US$ 468.9 Million in 2023.

About Future Market Insights (FMI):

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, Stevie Award - recipient market research organization, and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel, and End Use over the next 10 years.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com