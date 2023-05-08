Prologis looking for California Solar Providers for New Industrial Projects

Prologis, the global leader in industrial real estate, is leveraging Station A's Clean Energy Marketplace to identify qualified installers for solar projects throughout its California building portfolio.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The logistics giant has enlisted Station A to host a Request for Quotes (RFQ) to identify regional solar providers to install 116 solar projects throughout its California building portfolio. The RFQ is now accepting proposals and will close on May 15, 2023.

Prologis currently is the #2 generator of on-site solar and is aiming to deploy one gigawatt of solar, supported by battery storage, by 2025. To reach this goal, Prologis needs to secure interconnection for a multitude of solar projects in the 100-400 kW size range. To retain the NEM 2.0 categorization, Prologis is looking for qualified installers for projects that have a three-year time frame.

Prologis will leverage Station A's marketplace to find local developers in five regional markets across California. Solar developers looking to bid on this project can create a free account at stationa.com.

Station A's Clean Energy Marketplace has originated 19 MW of onsite renewable projects, approximately $40M in project value, and enables the collection of competitive project bids from contractors and EPCs in a transparent and all-digital way.

Prologis became the first logistics REIT in 2018 with an approved science-based decarbonization target. Then in 2022, it increased its ambition by committing to reach net zero emissions across their value chain by 2040. In addition to their solar goal, the company plans to be carbon-neutral construction by 2025 and reach net zero for operations by 2030.

"Prologis is always looking for ways to improve our service to our customers," says Scott Peattie, vice president, C&I Energy Solutions at Prologis. "We're excited to partner with Station A to help expand our installation partner network. Their large network of contractors and flexible approach to soliciting proposals in the market fit our needs well."

Station A has expanded their capabilities to support additional onsite development options like Community Solar and EV charging projects and non-development options like location-based Community Solar subscriptions and VDER credits.

Building owners or operators interested in soliciting bids for a project through Station A's clean energy marketplace can do so at sta.link/marketplace.

About Station A: Founded in 2018, Station A is a one-stop shop to analyze and procure clean energy .Station A's Portfolio evaluation helps decision-makers instantly analyze and rank their buildings to find the best clean energy project opportunities. The Station A marketplace enables the collection of competitive project bids from qualified providers in a transparent and all-digital way.

