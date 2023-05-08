Global Laboratory Centrifuges Market Size Worth USD 1.45 Billion in 2028 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Laboratory Centrifuges Market Trend – Rising adoption of advanced technologies

Laboratory Centrifuges Market Size – USD 1.17 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 2.6%” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Latest research study released by Emergen Research on "Laboratory Centrifuges Market" with 150+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that leads the market growth.

The global laboratory centrifuges market size is expected to reach USD 1.45 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global laboratory centrifuges market revenue growth is significantly driven by increasing biological research activities, introduction of innovative products such as high-speed centrifuges, rising number of research centers, and major prevalence of diseases such as HIV and hepatitis. Centrifugation process is used to separate particles from a liquid sample depending on their shape, size, density, viscosity of medium, and rotor speed. Laboratory centrifuge instruments consist of an electric motor that spins around the fixed axis by using centrifugal force perpendicular to the fixed axis. Centrifuge devices follow several ultra-centrifugal separation techniques such as ultrafiltration, density gradient, pelleting, phase separation, and isopycnic as per application requirement.

Laboratory Centrifuges Market By Product (Equipment, Accessories), By Model (Benchtop Centrifuges, Floor-standing Centrifuges), By Usage (General Purpose Centrifuges, Preclinical Centrifuges, Clinical Centrifuges), By Rotor Design (Fixed-angle Rotors, Vertical Rotors, Swinging-bucket Rotors, Other Rotors), By Application (Diagnostics, Cellomics, Genomics, Microbiology, Blood Component Separation, Proteomics, Other), By End-Use (Hospitals, Academic & Research Institutions, Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies), and By Region Forecast to 2028. Global laboratory centrifuges market revenue growth is significantly driven by increasing biological research activities, introduction of innovative products such as high-speed centrifuges, rising number of research centers, and major prevalence of diseases such as HIV and hepatitis. Centrifugation process is used to separate particles from a liquid sample depending on their shape, size, density, viscosity of medium, and rotor speed.

Key Players Included in this report are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation, Eppendorf AG, Sigma Laborzentrifugen GmbH, Andreas Hettich GmbH & Co. KG, Kubota Corporation, Koki Holdings Co., Ltd., QIAGEN N.V., NuAire, and Sartorius

What can be explored with the Laboratory Centrifuges Market Study?

Gain Market Understanding

Identify Growth Opportunities

Analyze and Measure the Global Laboratory Centrifuges Market by Identifying Investment across various Industry Verticals

Understand the Trends that will drive Future Changes in Laboratory Centrifuges Market

Understand the Competitive Scenarios

Track Right Markets

Identify the Right Verticals

Market Segmentation Analysis

Players can concentrate on high-growth regions and, if necessary, modify their business plan according to the research report. The Laboratory Centrifuges Market is divided into a variety of categories, uses, and geographical areas. Players gain from the report's regional segmentation research since it offers pertinent data and insights into important geographic marketplaces.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Equipment

Multipurpose Centrifuges

Ultracentrifuges

Micro centrifuges

Mini centrifuges

Other

Accessories

Rotors

Tubes

Centrifuge Bottles

Buckets

Plates

Others

Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Benchtop Centrifuges

Floor-standing Centrifuges

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The post-COVID-19 phase has undergone substantial change, and Laboratory Centrifuges Market research highlights the opportunities and difficulties that still exist. This study report thoroughly examines the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy and post-pandemic market behaviour.

Some Key Findings from the Report:

In March 2021, Andritz launched a new centrifuge system, ecoOne. This system is a pusher centrifuge with a powerful single motor that has multiple functions for the application of heavy chemicals, technical salt, and agrochemicals.

Accessories segment is expected to register a 3.1% revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to need for repeated purchase of tubes, buckets, and bottles.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. Increasing concerns about blood disorders and rising focus on treatment, growing number of private hospitals, and presence of major market players are key factors propelling revenue growth of the market in this region.

Regional Outlook

We carefully examined each division, regional classification, national study, and subject-specific data set during the market research. This Laboratory Centrifuges Market research report's goal is to look at growth patterns, promising futures, important obstacles, and expected results. Information on significant market participants, strategic alliances, plans, new product launches, and joint ventures are all included in the research.

Key Reasons to Purchase Laboratory Centrifuges Market Report

The reader will be in a position to comprehend and react to marketing strategies like using strengths and conducting a SWOT analysis.

The research looks into the dynamics of the target market and how the conflict between Russia and Ukraine has affected it.

