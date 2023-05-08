Blood Screening Market Size to reach USD 4.77 Billion in 2030 at a CAGR 12.2% - Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Rising prevalence of infectious diseases is a key factor driving blood screening market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global blood screening market size was USD 1.69 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, rising tendency of blood donation and government initiations to healthcare, and technological advancements in blood screening are some of the key factors driving market revenue growth.

Increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, especially Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAIs) is rising demand for this testing. Nosocomial infections are HAIs that patients develop while undergoing medical or surgical treatment. Hospitals, surgical centers, ambulatory clinics, and long-term care are some places where HAIs can occur. Patients who develop infections after surgery stay in the hospital for an additional 6.5 days on average, are twice as likely to die and more likely to be readmitted after being released .There is a high demand for novel methods that can reliably identify causes of viral illnesses to treat and prevent them effectively. However, development of alternative technologies and lack of legislation, regulations, and policies are major factors, which could restrain market revenue growth.

Market Dynamics:

The study provides valuable data on the Blood Screening market dynamics. To provide a better understanding of the Blood Screening market, competitive landscape, factors impacting it, and to forecast the growth of the industry, it offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis.

Competitive Landscape

In the blood test market, which is a very competitive business, there are a lot of companies competing for market share. The main thing that keeps the business going is the growing number of blood disorders and infectious diseases, which is making more people want blood screening goods.

The blood screening market is expected to keep growing in the years to come because of the growing need for cutting-edge testing tools and the growing number of blood-related diseases.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The nucleic acid testing segment accounted for largest revenue share in the blood screening market in 2021. This is due increasing adoption of nucleic acid testing, which is a molecular method for screening blood donations to lower risk of Transfusion-Transmitted Illnesses (TTIs) in recipients. Many viral and chronic diseases can be treated with a molecular diagnostic tool.

The western blot assay segment accounted for a significantly fast revenue growth rate in the global blood screening market in 2021 owing to rapid use of western blot assay in protein purification testing. Several companies are launching this assay for rapid use in blood screening detection. For instance, on 11 January 2023, Azure Biosystems Inc. announced the release of chemiSOLO, a high-performance, personal chemiluminescent Western Blot Imager that can be controlled by a smartphone, tablet, or laptop via a novel web-based interface, eliminating the need for a dedicated computer.

The report also discusses the key players involved in the market such as

General Electric Company, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Maccura Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Bio-Techne., Abnova Corporation., Merck KGaA, BD, Cellabs, and Enzo Biochem Inc

Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share. The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.

Blood Screening Market Segmentation:

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Blood bank

Research laboratories

Hospitals

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

PRIMARY RESEARCH MODEL

Post conglomeration of the data obtained through secondary research; a validation process is initiated to verify the numbers or figures. This process is usually performed by having a detailed discussion with the industry experts. Discussions with the subject matter experts were conducted to obtain quantitative and qualitative information and validate our market research findings.

Thank you for reading our report.

