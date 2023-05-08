Smart Glass Market Key Players, Competitive Landscape, Growth, and Industry Analysis Report

Emergen Research Logo

The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing demand for smart glass across the automobile industry and declining prices of electrochemical materials

Market Size – USD 4.28 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 15.1%, Market Trends – Consumer lookout for energy efficient and ecofriendly buildings” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research's most recent study, “Global Smart Glass Market - Forecast to 2027", provides a comprehensive analysis of current and potential developments in the global Smart Glass market. Over the subsequent years, the report The report takes into account both the recent history and the current circumstances. The research offers comprehensive details on growth drivers, chances, profitable business prospects, promising growth regions, and projected growth rates through 2027. The current COVID-19 pandemic's movement restrictions and lockdowns are predicted to have a negative impact on the growth of the Smart Glass business. The COVID-19 pandemic is predicted to have an influence on the Smart Glass industry in addition to many other international marketplaces. The slowdown in economic expansion and the rapid shifts in demand will have an even greater impact on industry growth.

The global Smart Glass Market is projected to reach USD 13.19 billion by 2027, according to a recent report by Emergen Research. Renewed confidence of consumers within the economy coupled with greater spending boosted the sales of light-and heavy-duty vehicles. The demand for automotive glass is driven by several factors. The replacement volume of glasses is likely to grow with rise in the total vehicle population and kilometers driven. Adverse road conditions with difficult weather is likely to stimulate the demand for automotive glass replacement. However, buyers tend to defer from fixing minor injury to a windscreen till a vehicle is held up for sale or scrutiny. Therefore, sales of recent vehicles, turnover of used vehicles, and laws for vehicle scrutiny influence the demand for smart glasses in the automotive sector on a global scale.

The usage of smart glass is ideal for aviation, automobile and the other transportation applications requiring heat and glare management. Throughout the automotive sector, smart glass is employed in applications like windows, rearview mirrors, sunroofs, and windshields. Smart glass provides protection from harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays by reducing glare, assists in heat management within vehicles, as well as reduce energy consumption, making the vehicle efficient all throughout. While the smart glass technology was introduced to the market almost a decade back, it's solely within the last few years that makers have secured the funding and support necessary to initiate mass production. With the introduction of volume production units, makers are likely to attain scalability, which, in turn, can lower the price. With the increasing volume of production, the price of smart glass is anticipated to lessen by around 35-42%.

The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global Smart Glass market. It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The study offers an in-depth analysis of the product outlook, which depicts the latest production growth trends and profit valuation. It further fragments the global Smart Glass market into a broad product spectrum.

The study covers essential data related to these products’ application landscape, the demand for and market share held by each application type, and their growth rate analysis over the estimated period.

A detailed description of the distribution channels, including distributors, producers, and buyers, is one of the report’s key market highlights.

Some players analyzed in the report are:

Saint-Gobain, NSG Group, Gentex Corporation, AGP Americas, Smartglass International, Innovative Glass Corp., Hitachi Chemicals, Fuyao Glass, TaiwanGlass Group, Central Glass

Key Highlights From The Report.

In November 2018, View Dynamic Glass, a US-based smart glass company, received one of the biggest VC investments of USD 1.1 billion from SoftBank Vision Fund. This is to manufacture “dynamic” glass windows that can change the tint to let in the right amount of natural light without obstructing views.

The electrochromic smart glass technology dominated the market in 2019. The electrochromic technology has been utilized in rearview mirrors across the automotive sector. With the recent advancements, it is additionally found suitable for windows as well as sunroofs. Although the electrochromic smart window technology isn't used in abundance within the design or building applications, it's expected to revolutionize the design sector in the upcoming years, accounting for a prominent share of the market by 2025. Commercial building especially corporate and government bodies are expected to be early adopters of the electrochromic technology.

The transportation application is anticipated to have the largest share of the smart glass market throughout forecasted period, as several automobile makers are incorporating smart glass materials in their vehicle to get benefited from its remote access capability, dynamic light emission adjustment properties and antiglare property.

In addition, the analytical data are presented in a well-organized format in the form of charts, tables, graphs, figures, and diagrams in the report. This makes it easier for readers to comprehend the market scenario in a beneficial way. In addition, the report aims to provide a forward-looking perspective and an instructive conclusion to assist the reader in making profitable business decisions. The report concludes with a comprehensive SWOT and Porter's Five Forces analysis of the segments anticipated to dominate the market, regional bifurcation, estimated market size and share, and more.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Electrochromic

PDLC

SPD

Thermochromic

Photochromic

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Architectural

Transportation

Consumer Electronics

Power Generation

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the recent technological and product advancements occurring in the market?

What are the key strategies adopted by the prominent players in the Smart Glass market?

What are the key product types and applications of the Smart Glass industry?

Elucidating the competitive landscape of the Global Smart Glass Market:

The global Smart Glass market report offers viable insights into the competitive spectrum of the Smart Glass business sphere.

The report systematically profiles the company information of each market player.

It identifies the estimated industry share, production facilities, development prospects, and geographies served by each market player.

The study showcases the extensive product portfolios of the prominent market contenders.

It offers critical data & information about the product application scope and the end-user landscape.

The study provides salient information about the pricing models of the products offered by these companies. Moreover, it determines the gross profits and losses experienced by them throughout their market tenures.

