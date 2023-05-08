Better Places Crowdfunding campaign launched for “Richard Kemp Center Revitalization”

Burlington, VT – Burlington and Chittenden County residents will soon be able to enjoy the Richard Kemp Center’s Revitalization thanks to a recently launched crowdfunding campaign. The campaign is sponsored by the Vermont Department of Housing and Community Development’s Better Places program and led by the Richard Kemp Center.

“By supporting this program people are taking deliberate actions toward racial equity in the region so every Vermonter can thrive and prosper," said Department of Housing and Community Development Commissioner Josh Hanford. "We are thankful to the community leaders who have helped lead and guide this work, and now we’re asking for support from our entire community to ensure its success.”

If the campaign reaches its $10,300 goal by July 3, 2023 the “Richard Kemp Center Revitalization” will receive a matching grant of $20,600 from DHCD’s Better Places program.

Click HERE for project details and to DONATE.

The funds raised will serve as a conduit to mitigate the disparities in social determinants of life for our under-resourced and underdeveloped communities by providing basic skills, increased access to opportunities, and a safe space. The funding from this campaign will allow the Richard Kemp Center to create a more inviting environment and functional space that will also serve as a tool for prevention.

In addition to improving community members livelihood, this campaign will support and provide:

Access to technology

Cultural empowerment

Community engagements

Provide for a more vibrant community center

Computer skills

Educational and cultural resources

Fun and entertainment

“In order to support our underserved communities, the community must have access to the necessary tools and resources.” said Christine Hughes, Director of the Richard Kemp Center.

Expanding the Richard Kemp Center to provide technology and resources will ensure that all programming and services from the center are fully accessible to all and increase the effectiveness of the center exponentially!

Residents, businesses, and neighbors ready to support vibrant public places, safe community gathering areas, and local opportunities are encouraged to get involved and support these projects. Learn more and donate here.