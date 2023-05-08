Governor Phil Scott Announces over $1 Million in Grants Supporting Downtown and Village Revitalization Efforts

MILLION IN GRANTS SUPPORTING DOWNTOWN AND VILLAGE REVITALIZATION EFFORTS

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott and the Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) today announced awards of over $1 million in Downtown Transportation Fund grants to support seven projects in Designated Downtowns and eligible Designated Village Centers. Since 1999, DHCD has supported investment in public infrastructure through the Downtown Transportation Fund. The program has helped update streetscaping, parking, rail, and bus facilities, bicycle and pedestrian safety, park enhancements, utilities, street lighting, and wayfinding signage.

“The recent revitalization work in St. Johnsbury, St. Albans, and Waterbury through Downtown Transportation Fund grants has shown that increased public investment in downtowns attracts private investment, strengthens local economies, and improves the quality of life for residents and visitors alike,” said Governor Scott. “Efforts like this are critical components of our work to grow the economy throughout Vermont.”

The Downtown Transportation Fund is a financing tool that helps municipalities pay for transportation-related capital improvements within or serving a designated downtown or village center. Since its inception in 1999, the program has invested over $14 million to support 158 projects in 35 different communities leveraging over $57 million in additional funding.

“Transportation infrastructure improvements can have profound positive effects on communities and the quality of life of individual Vermonters by offering more alternatives and enabling more active lifestyles,” said Agency of Transportation Secretary Joe Flynn.

Projects funded include:

City of Essex Junction $200,000 - Main Street Park Project

Town of Fairlee $200,000 - Main Street Sidewalk Extension Project

Town of Hardwick ​​​​​​​ $200,000 - Hardwick Pedestrian Bridge Replacement Project

Town of Hinesberg $143,852 - Village South Sidewalk Project

Town of St. Johnsbury

$200,000 - Railroad and Pearl Street Enhancement Project City of Vergennes ​​​​​​​ $ 38,493 - Basin Block Sidewalk Enhancement Project

Town of West Rutland ​​​​​​​ $172,091 – Village Sidewalk Improvement Project



Visit the DHCD website for information about how the Downtown Transportation Funds help boost the vitality of Vermont’s revitalization efforts and additional details on the seven award recipients.