Heat Therapy Market to Worth US$ $2.4 Billion by 2031 | Allied Market Research

Heat Therapy Market Size

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global heat therapy market garnered $1.4 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $2.4 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031. The study analyzes the important strategies, drivers, competition, market dynamics, size, and important investment regions.

Key Takeaways:

Increasing prevalence of chronic pain and the need for non-invasive treatment options are driving the growth of the heat therapy market.

Technological advancements, such as the development of portable and wireless heat therapy devices, are expected to further fuel market growth.

The market is segmented into various product types, including heating pads, heating belts, and heat therapy ointments and creams.

North America dominates the global market due to the high adoption of heat therapy products, increasing healthcare expenditure, and the presence of major players in the region.

However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth due to the rising prevalence of chronic pain, increasing healthcare infrastructure, and growing awareness about the benefits of heat therapy.

Key strategies adopted by these players include product launches, mergers and acquisitions, and collaborations with healthcare providers to expand their product portfolios and market presence.

Impact of Covid-19 on Heat Therapy Market:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had hampered the growth of the global heat therapy market, owing to implementation of the global lockdown which resulted to cancellation of appointments with doctors, thereby affecting the overall sales of heat therapy products.

Moreover, a huge number of medical colleges and hospitals across the globe were restructured to increase the hospital capacity for patients diagnosed with COVID-19.

Various companies witnessed a considerable decline in sales of heat therapy products due to the pandemic. For instance, according to the annual report of 2020 of Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Kobayashi Pharmaceutical registered a decline in revenue by 12.32% in body warmers segment (contain heat therapy product), from 2019 to 2020. Therefore, the COVID-19 outbreak had a negative impact on the global heat therapy market.

Market Segmentation:

Product Type:

a. Heating Pads

b. Heating Belts

c. Heat Therapy Creams and Ointments

d. Heating Wraps

e. Others

Application:

a. Pain Management

b. Musculoskeletal Disorders

c. Sports Medicine

d. Others

End-User:

a. Hospitals

b. Clinics

c. Homecare Settings

d. Others

Region:

a. North America

b. Europe

c. Asia-Pacific

d. Latin America

e. Middle East and Africa

Each of these segments can be further analyzed based on various factors, such as market size, growth rate, and competitive landscape. By analyzing these segments, companies can gain insights into the demand for specific heat therapy products, identify potential opportunities for growth, and develop targeted marketing strategies to capture market share.

Regional Growth Dynamics:

Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global heat therapy market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Leading market players of the global heat therapy market analyzed in the research include Compass Health Brands, Enovis Corporation, ROHTO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Dhama Innovations Pvt. Ltd., ThermoTek Inc, TrekProof, Owens and Minor, Kobayashi Pharmaceutical co., Ltd., Medline Industries, LP, Cardinal Health Inc.

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

