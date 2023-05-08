Structural Health Monitoring Market Revenue, Statistics, and Demand Analysis Research Report

Emergen Research Logo

Rapid advancement in sensing technology due to investment in R&D & reduced cost of structural health monitoring devices are driving structural health monitoring

Market Size – USD 1.87 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 14.3%, Market Trends – Increase in seismic activities globally” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our team of analysts has meticulously curated the Emerging Research publication titled “Global Structural Health Monitoring Markets” to the reader's understanding and includes an industry distribution database overview. The research conducts a detailed analysis of historical and current market circumstances in order to precisely project the outlook of the Global Structural Health Monitoring Market throughout the forecast period (2022–2030). Effective analytical tools like Porter's five forces and analysis are used in research to look at the benefits, drawbacks, opportunities, and dangers associated with entering new market segments. SWOT. The study focuses on potential growth opportunities and constraints that the leading industry participants might experience over the course of the full forecast period. To assist readers in developing successful investment plans, the research gives specific attention to rising business components, specialty industries, product launches, and brand promotions happening in the market. The global health crisis's impact on the market's overall growth is thoroughly examined in the research. Additionally, an increase in seismic activities globally has further led to increase in demand for structural health monitoring devices. National Earthquake Information Center in the U.S detects over 20,000 earthquakes around the globe each year and on an average 55 earthquakes per day. Additionally, infrastructural activities such as fracking for oil, dam-build, and pumping gas without refilling, have induced man-made earthquakes. Earthquakes of greater intensity significantly damage civil infrastructure, which is expected to increase demand for structural health monitoring systems and hence drive revenue growth of the market to a greater extent.

The global structural health monitoring market size was USD 1.87 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 14.3% over the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rapid advancement in sensing technology due to investments in R&D and reduced cost of structural health monitoring devices are some key factors driving structural health monitoring market revenue growth. Sensors are being widely used by companies, across various industries, where process plants have installed sensors to digitize operations for process control and connected major processes in their plants. In addition, this can be used to gather and analyze data to achieve higher levels of process efficiency. Linking up intelligent sensing with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), can support decision-making and increase optimization of performances. Moreover, availability of a wide range of affordable sensors has led to a rise in adoption of sensors for real-time monitoring of structural components to extend the life, reduce maintenance costs, and ensure a high level of public safety. Fiber Optic Sensors (FOS) or other types of sensing devices can provide information about local behavior within component such as monitoring a fatigue crack on a critical component. Furthermore, sensors are placed directly on part of structure susceptible to cracks and number of sensors is based on evaluation provided by engineers. However, rising demand for structural health monitoring hardware devices is expected to drive revenue growth of the market.

Request a sample copy of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1072

Some of the key participants in this industry include:

Nova Ventures, Geokon, Campbell Scientific, Inc., Structural Monitoring Systems plc, CGG SA, Acellent Technologies, Inc., Sixense, Xylem Inc., SGS S.A., and Digitexx Data Systems, Inc

Key regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Because there are so many businesses in this sector, the global market for keywords is very consolidated. These businesses are renowned for making significant investments in R&D initiatives. Additionally, they own a sizeable amount of the market share overall, which restricts the entry of new companies into the industry. The analysis on the worldwide keyword market examines the clever strategies used by the top market competitors, including joint ventures, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

On 30 April 2020, Campbell Scientific, Inc., created Granite series, a modular Data-Acquisition (DAQ), which can be centralized or distributed. It reduces total cost of ownership and operation of data. A broad range of measurement modules facilitates expansion of channels and flexibility for all critical SHM measurements.

The hardware segment revenue is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period owing to rapid advancement in sensing technology due to investments in R&D and reduction in cost of installing structural health monitoring. Wired hardware systems allow continuous transmission of data, which facilitates real-time collection of data and enable user to monitor structural health of infrastructure.

The wired segment accounted for a significantly robust revenue share in 2021 owing to its rapid increase in demand for monitoring health of structures. Structural Health Monitoring (SHM) is widely adopted in civil infrastructure for continuous monitoring of structures, which may help to improve life of structure and its performance and preventing sudden failure of structures and loss of life.

The civil infrastructure segment is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period. An increase in investments by governments of developing countries and increase in damage to civil infrastructure due to a rise of seismic activities around the world is expected to increase demand for SHM systems and contribute to revenue growth of this segment

To learn more details about the Global Structural Health Monitoring Market report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/structural-health-monitoring-market

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Hardware

Software

Services

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Wired

Wireless

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Civil Infrastructure

Aerospace and Defense

Energy

Mining

In addition, the analytical data are presented in a well-organized format in the form of charts, tables, graphs, figures, and diagrams in the report. This makes it easier for readers to comprehend the market scenario in a beneficial way. In addition, the report aims to provide a forward-looking perspective and an instructive conclusion to assist the reader in making profitable business decisions. The report concludes with a comprehensive SWOT and Porter's Five Forces analysis of the segments anticipated to dominate the market, regional bifurcation, estimated market size and share, and more.

Valuable Market Insights:

The report highlights the latest trends observed in the consumption pattern of each regional segment.

Extensive market segmentation included in the report helps better understand the revenue and estimated growth of the individual regions.

The report throws light on the historical and current market scenarios and provides a concise year-on-year growth rate of the global Structural Health Monitoring market.

The report further entails the current market trends, technological advancements, revenue growth, and other aspects affecting market growth.

Questions addressed in the report:

What is the estimated market growth rate throughout the forecast period?

Which end-use industry is expected to witness the highest demand for Structural Health Monitoring in the near future?

What is the regulatory framework governing the application of Structural Health Monitoring in the food industry?

Which manufacturing processes are utilized for the production of Structural Health Monitoring?

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/1072

Thank you for reading our report. If you have any requests for customization of the latest report, kindly get in touch with us. Our team will assist you and ensure the report is designed as per your requirements.

Latest Published Reports by Emergen Research:

emulsifiers market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/emulsifiers-market

air quality monitoring system market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/air-quality-monitoring-system-market

waterproofing systems market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/waterproofing-systems-market

aerospace materials market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/aerospace-materials-market

healthcare robotics market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/healthcare-robotics-market

cell and gene therapy market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cell-and-gene-therapy-market

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyses consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.