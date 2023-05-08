FuelPositive Partners With Transcend Capital to Strengthen Investor Relations

/EIN News/ -- WATERLOO, Ontario, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FuelPositive Corporation (TSX.V: NHHH) (OTCQB:NHHHF) (“FuelPositive” or the “Company”), a leading Green Ammonia company, is excited to announce its new collaboration with Transcend Capital Inc. (“Transcend”) to expand its investor relations and communications services throughout Canada, subject to final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.



Transcend, a Vancouver-based full-service investor relations company, is well-known for its successful market awareness campaigns that help micro, small and mid-cap public companies gain valued industry exposure through its extensive network of retail and institutional clients.

FuelPositive is delighted to have Mr. Etienne Moshevich, the principal of Transcend, perform shareholder communications services as well as serve as a key point of contact between Canadian investors and the Company.

“I am honoured to be joining the FuelPositive team and excited about the opportunities ahead,” says Etienne Moshevich. “I am confident that FuelPositive is poised to achieve some significant milestones this year, and I look forward to helping the Company expand its reach and attract new investors worldwide.”

“FuelPositive is currently at a pivotal point in its growth, which makes our investor communications and capital markets strategy more crucial than ever before,” emphasized Ian Clifford, CEO and Board Chair of FuelPositive. “RBMG, our United States investor relations firm, has laid a strong foundation for us and is continuing to build on it. With the addition of Etienne Moshevich to our Investor Relations team, we are confident that we can expand our presence in the Canadian market. Etienne brings a wealth of expertise in working with both strategic institutional and retail investors, and his knowledge of the Canadian market will be invaluable to us. We are excited to welcome him and Transcend to our already well-rounded Investor Relations team.”

In consideration for its services, Transcend will be paid a monthly fee of $10,000 per month for a twelve-month period starting immediately and ending on May 30th 2024. The Company has also granted 1,200,000 options to Transcend priced at $0.10 per share and exercisable until May 4th, 2026. The options will vest in four equal parts over a twelve-month period, with the first part vesting after three months.

More information about Transcend Capital can be found on their website at: https://www.transcendcapitalinc.com/

About FuelPositive

FuelPositive is a Canadian technology company committed to providing commercially viable and sustainable, “cradle to cradle” clean technology solutions, including an on-farm/onsite, containerized Green Ammonia (NH3) production system that eliminates carbon emissions from the production of Green Ammonia.

By focusing on technologies that are clean, sustainable, economically advantageous and realizable, the Company aims to help mitigate climate change, addressing unsustainable agricultural practices through innovative technology and practical solutions that can be implemented now.

The FuelPositive on-farm/onsite, containerized Green Ammonia production system is designed to produce pure, anhydrous ammonia for multiple applications, including fertilizer for farming, fuel for grain drying and internal combustion engines, a practical alternative for fuel cells and a solution for grid storage. Green Ammonia is also considered a key enabler of the hydrogen economy.

FuelPositive systems are designed to provide for Green Ammonia production on-farm/onsite, where and when needed. This eliminates wildly fluctuating supply chains and offers end-users clean fertilizer, energy and Green Ammonia supply security while eliminating carbon emissions from the production process. The first customers will be farmers. Farmers use 80% of the traditional grey ammonia produced today as fertilizer.

See pre-sale details here: https://fuelpositive.com/pre-sales/.

