MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC. (NYSE: MPW) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MPW)

NEW YORK, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (“MPT” or the “Company”) (NYSE: MPW) between July 15, 2019 and February 22, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Alabama and alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.



MPT operates as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that leases its facilities under long-term leases to providers of healthcare services, such as operators of general acute care hospitals, behavioral health facilities, inpatient physical rehabilitation facilities, long-term acute care hospitals, and freestanding ER/urgent care facilities.

Prospect Medical Holdings, Inc. (“Prospect”) leases and operates 13 of MPT’s facilities. As of December 31, 2021, Prospect was MPT’s third largest tenant, representing 7.3% of its total assets. As a tenant, Prospect is required to pay all ongoing operating expenses of the facility and for any desired expenditures.

Plaintiff alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements throughout the Class Period. Specifically, Plaintiff alleges that Defendants failed to disclose that: (1) Prospect was facing significant pressures affecting the profitability of its Pennsylvania properties; (2) as a result, there was a significant risk that Prospect would be unable to meet its rental obligations owed to MPT; and (3) “given the elongated timing of the Pennsylvania recovery,” the Company was reasonably likely to record an impairment charge to the real estate value of the Pennsylvania properties.

On February 23, 2023, before the market opened, MPT issued a press release announcing its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results. Therein, MPT disclosed an impairment of about $171 million on four properties leased to Prospect as well as a write off of about $112 million in unbilled rent for the same client.

On this news, MPT’s stock price allegedly fell $0.80, or 8.7%, to close at $11.14 per share on February 23, 2023.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than June 12, 2023 . A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

