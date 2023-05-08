Else Nutrition to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 15, 2023

Conference call to be conducted on May 15, 2023, at 10 a.m. ET

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC (BABY) (BABYF) (0YL.F) ("Else" or the "Company") the Plant-Based baby, toddler and children nutrition company, announced today that it expects to report first quarter 2023 financial results for the period ending March 31, 2023 on May 15, 2023. The Company has scheduled a conference call on the same day, at 10:00 a.m. ET, to discuss the results.



Interested parties can access the conference call via Internet webcast, which is available in the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://elsenutrition.com/pages/investor-relations or at https://app.webinar.net/baVn86WGdw0.

Interested parties who would like to submit a question to be addressed on the call should email the question to shamsian@lythampartners.com.

A webcast replay will be available in the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://elsenutrition.com/pages/investor-relations or via https://app.webinar.net/baVn86WGdw0

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition GH Ltd. is an Israel-based food and nutrition company focused on developing innovative, clean and plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, plant-based, non-soy, formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formula. Else Nutrition (formerly INDI) won the "2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions" award at the Global Food Innovation Summit in Milan. Else Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers was recently ranked as the #1 Top seller in the baby and toddler formula category on Amazon. The Company recently received the World Plant-Based Award for “Best dairy alternative product” in New York at World Plant-Based Expo in late 2021. The holding company, Else Nutrition Holdings Inc., is a publicly traded company, listed as Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol BABY and is quoted on the US OTC Markets QX board under the trading symbol BABYF and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol 0YL. Else's Executives includes leaders hailing from leading infant nutrition companies. Many of Else advisory board members had past executive roles in companies such as Mead Johnson, Abbott Nutrition, Plum Organics and leading infant nutrition Societies, and some of them currently serve in different roles in leading medical centers and academic institutes such as Boston Children's Hospital, Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School, USA, Tel Aviv University, Schneider Children's Medical Center of Israel, Rambam Medical Center and Technion, Israel and University Hospital Brussels, Belgium.

For more information, visit: elsenutrition.com or @elsenutrition on Facebook and Instagram.

