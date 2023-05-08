Submit Release
Benitec Biopharma to Present at the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference

/EIN News/ -- HAYWARD, Calif., May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BNTC) (“Benitec” or “Company”), a development-stage, gene therapy-focused, biotechnology company developing novel genetic medicines based on its proprietary DNA-directed RNA interference ("ddRNAi") platform, today announced that Jerel A. Banks, M.D., Ph.D., Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Benitec will present at the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference on Tuesday, May 16th, 2023 at 2:00 pm ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible from the Investor section of Benitec’s website at ir.benitec.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available in the Events section of the Investors page of Benitec’s website for 90 days following the event.

About Benitec Biopharma Inc.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (“Benitec” or the “Company”) is a development-stage biotechnology company focused on the advancement of novel genetic medicines with headquarters in Hayward, California. The proprietary platform, called DNA-directed RNA interference, or ddRNAi, combines RNA interference, or RNAi, with gene therapy to create medicines that facilitate sustained silencing of disease-causing genes following a single administration. The Company is developing ddRNAi-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions including Oculopharyngeal Muscular Dystrophy (OPMD). A comprehensive overview of the Company can be found on Benitec’s website at www.benitec.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

William Windham
VP, Solebury Strategic Communications
Phone: 646-378-2946
Email: wwindham@soleburystrat.com

 


