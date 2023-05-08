Frontier Medicines Announces Appointment of Andrew Krivoshik, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Medical Officer

Dr. Krivoshik brings two decades of experience successfully leading clinical development teams and programs

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON and SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frontier Medicines Corporation, a precision medicine company seeking to unlock the proteome to advance transformational therapies against otherwise undruggable disease-causing targets, today announced the appointment of Andrew Krivoshik, M.D., Ph.D., as chief medical officer. Dr. Krivoshik is a preeminent expert in drug development with proven leadership in the process of discovering, designing and delivering precision and oncology medicines to patients.



“We are excited to welcome Dr. Krivoshik, a seasoned drug developer and physician, to the Frontier team,” said Chris Varma, Ph.D., Frontier’s co-founder, chairman, and CEO. “Andy’s appointment comes at a pivotal time as we both prepare FMC-376, our novel dual KRASG12C inhibitor, for the clinic and rapidly progress our pipeline of precision medicines. Dr. Krivoshik brings a rich background in oncology and hematology, and has led the development of some of the world’s top medicines. His experience will be instrumental to Frontier’s efforts to bring transformational medicines to patients.”

Dr. Krivoshik brings two decades of experience in global clinical development, biomarker strategy, translational medicine, product and patient safety, and medical affairs. Prior to Frontier, Dr. Krivoshik served as the president and head of development at Astellas. At Astellas, he managed all global clinical development activities and global functions. His team was responsible for the design and implementation of clinical studies aimed at new or improved products, and he was accountable for the clinical development and regulatory submissions of new medicines including enzalutamide, gilteritinib, roxadustat, enfortumab vedotin, fezolinitant, and zolbetuxumab.

Dr. Krivoshik holds an M.D. from the University of Illinois College of Medicine at Urbana-Champaign, a Ph.D. in biophysics and computational biology from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a B.S.E. in electrical engineering from Princeton University. He received his clinical internship and residency training in pediatric and adolescent medicine at Mayo Clinic, and clinical pediatric hematology and oncology fellowship training at Duke University. He is licensed in multiple jurisdictions as both a physician and professional engineer.

“Frontier has the potential to unlock the proteome and enable targeting of ‘undruggable’ proteins previously inaccessible to treatment,” said Andrew Krivoshik, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer, Frontier. “I have devoted my career to positively impacting patients, and I’m excited to help harness the power of the Frontier™ Platform to bring meaningful new medicines to patients as quickly as possible.”

About Frontier Medicines

Frontier Medicines is a precision medicine company that has pioneered a powerful drug discovery engine, the Frontier™ Platform, designed to generate medicines against disease-causing proteins previously considered undruggable. The company is deploying its technologies in chemoproteomics, covalent drug discovery, and machine learning to develop potentially groundbreaking medicines for genetically-defined patient populations, starting in cancer. Frontier is advancing a deep pipeline of wholly-owned precision medicines against the most important drivers of cancer. The company’s lead candidate, FMC-376, is a dual inhibitor of active and inactive KRASG12C. By completely blocking both forms of the KRAS mutation, FMC-376 has the potential to overcome the non-response and resistance seen with single-acting KRASG12C inhibitors. For more information on how Frontier is boldly advancing science to defeat disease, visit www.frontiermeds.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

