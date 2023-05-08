ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|01-May-23
|-*
|-
|-
|02-May-23
|12,456
|€577.94
|€7,198,832
|03-May-23
|15,354
|€575.15
|€8,830,915
|04-May-23
|13,841
|€573.33
|€7,935,523
|05-May-23
|13,682
|€580.07
|€7,936,449
*Markets closed
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 10 November 2022, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buybacks
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
