Cerebrospinal Fluid Management Market Investment Opportunities & Trend Analysis Report

The rising incidence of hydrocephalus and increasing use of shunting procedures are driving the demand for the market.

Market Size – USD 1.44 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 4.5%, Market Trends – The rise in the implementation of advanced sensors in cerebrospinal fluid devices.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Emergen Research Global Cerebrospinal Fluid Management Market Report affords an enterprise-extensive evaluation of the Cerebrospinal Fluid Management marketplace, such as the maximum crucial elements influencing the sector`s expansion. The most recent studies file provides a thorough analysis of the micro- and macro-financial indicators that affect the growth of the global market from 2020 to 2027. The market's expansion on a national and international level is also covered in the study. In numerous important locations, the market's growth has been significantly hampered by supply chain interruptions and economic uncertainty.

The global Cerebrospinal Fluid Management Market is forecasted to be worth USD 2.00 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.The rising prevalence of hydrocephalus among the worldwide population is anticipated to propel the market growth over the forecast period. Since 2000, over 370,000 American service embers have suffered a TBI (traumatic brain injury), one of the factors of hydrocephalus. It is anticipated that 14.0% of those who have had an extreme brain injury cause hydrocephalus. Besides, the rising incidence of tumors, infectious diseases, and brain hemorrhages among the pediatric population is expected to further drive the market growth.

The leading market contenders listed in the report are as follows:

Möller Medical GmbH, Elekta AB, Medtronic Plc, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Sophysa SA, BeckerSmith Medical, Inc, Dispomedica GmbH, DePuy Synthes Companies, Spiegelberg GmbH & Co. KG, and Integra LifeSciences Corporation, among others

The report classifies the global Cerebrospinal Fluid Management market into various regions, including:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In July 2019, Arkis Biosciences Inc. acquired by Integra LifeSciences Corporation. This deal will enhance Integra's position as the global leader in innovative catheter technology and expand its offering for neurocritical care.

The shunts and valve segment is expected to dominate the market with a CAGR of 4.6%, due to this method helps medical practitioners to easily collect cerebrospinal fluid samples.

The pediatric segment held the largest market with a share of 51.5% in 2019 due to the increasing prevalence of newborn populations' neurological disorders. On the other side, due to the increasing aging population affected by hydrocephalus, the geriatric segment is anticipated to experience substantial growth over the forecast period.

Over the forecast timeline, the hospital sector is expected to dominate the market, since cerebrospinal fluid devices are being used in brain surgery and traumatic brain injury treatment.

North America is anticipated to hold the largest market throughout the forecast period due to the increasing prevalence of hydrocephalus among the elderly and the pediatric population. Europe region is expected to grow significantly owing to the presence of major market players and the growing biopharmaceutical industry.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Critical Care Product

Shunts & Valves

Others

Patient Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Geriatric

Adult

Pediatric

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Clinics

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

