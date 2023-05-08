The Global Cloud Security Market Size and share to reach USD 170.51 Billion in 2032 -Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Rising number of cyberattacks, security breaches, and cybercrimes is a key factor driving cloud security market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cloud security market size reached USD 46.71 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising number of cyberattacks, cybercrimes and security breaches is one of the key factors driving revenue growth of the cloud security market.

Cloud security, also known as cloud computing security, is a set of security measures meant to safeguard cloud-based infrastructure, applications, and data. Such measures protect user and device authentication, data and resource access management, and data privacy. Moreover, the implementation of cloud security also aids in the compliance of regulatory data. Moreover, the implementation of cloud security also aids in the compliance of regulatory data. Cloud security provides a centralized place for data and apps, which is advantageous as different endpoints and devices require protection. Cloud computing security centrally supervises all applications, devices, and data to ensure their safety. various product launches and collaborations among major companies are further boosting the growth of market.

Cloud security is used in cloud systems to secure a company's data against DDoS assaults, viruses, hackers, and unauthorized user access or use. According to the University of Maryland, around more than 2,200 cyberattacks occur every day.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report are:

Google LLC, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Microsoft, IBM, Cisco Systems, Inc., Palo Alto Networks, Cloudflare, Inc., Tenable, Inc., Broadcom, and Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Outlook for the Region:

This Research Consider the following Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of the EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Global Cloud Security Market Segmentation by Regions:

The countries covered in the regional analysis of the Global Cloud Security Market report are U.S., Canada, and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, and Rest of Europe in Europe, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Security Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Endpoint security

Network security

Data loss prevention

Perimeter security

Application security

Others

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

SaaS

PaaS

IaaS

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

User and data governance

Visibility and risk assessment

Threat protection and mitigation

Activity monitoring and analytics

Others

