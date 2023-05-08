Global Infusion Pump Market Set to Grow at 7.3% CAGR, Reaching USD 18.22 Billion by 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Growing number of surgical procedures is a significant factor driving global infusion pump market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 9.60 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.3%, Market Trends – Improved diabetes diagnosis as well as treatment rates, high adoption of ambulatory pumps” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, B.C., CANADA, May 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the most recent analysis by Emergen Research, the size of the worldwide infusion pump market is anticipated to reach USD 18.22 billion in 2030 and log a consistent revenue CAGR of 7.3%. A significant element influencing market revenue growth is the rising demand for ambulatory infusion pumps in home care settings. Because of its inventive uses and continual technology improvements, ambulatory pumps are becoming more common in homes.

Since portable, lightweight ambulatory pumps are now readily available, infusion therapy can now be provided outside of a hospital, including at home. Today, ambulatory pumps are used to provide medications for a variety of diseases and conditions, including diabetes and chronic pain. Patient depression and other mental health issues related to chronic medical diseases are treated with the help of ambulatory infusion systems, which are helpful in home care settings. Mobile pumps can also aid senior citizens in maintaining their independence, whether they are ageing at home or in an assisted living or residential care facility, which will increase market income.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Smiths Medical, a leader in the field of medical devices, announced an exclusive partnership with Ivenix, Inc. on May 4, 2021. As a result, Smiths Medical will be the first company in the United States to provide a full range of infusion management solutions to fulfil healthcare demands across the continuum of care. Infusion management will be improved as a result of this long-term cooperation, which involves a strategic investment from Smiths Medical. This will increase patient safety and fulfil present-day and future demands from healthcare professionals.

During the projected period, the insulin pump segment is anticipated to contribute the biggest revenue share. This is due to an increase in the number of people with type 1 diabetes globally, an increase in the use of patient-controlled analgesia (PCA) pumps for pain management, and the introduction of innovative technologies for insulin pumps. For instance, on November 15, 2022, Medtronic plc., a leader in healthcare technology, announced the introduction of the first-ever, single-use infusion set called the Medtronic Extended in the United States.

Due to the rising prevalence of the condition and recent product introductions in this market, the diabetes segment is anticipated to account for a sizable portion of total revenue over the forecasted period. For instance, diabetes in 2021 affected 537 million people between the ages of 20 and 79. By 2030, there will be 643 million people with diabetes worldwide, and by 2045, there will be 783 million. Diabetes patients may find it easier to regulate their blood sugar levels with the help of insulin pumps, which provide doses of insulin periodically. Diabetes prevalence is increasing, which is fueling this segment's market revenue growth.

Competitive Outlook:

The global Infusion Pump market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global Infusion Pump market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

Some major companies in the global market report include Medtronic, Baxter, B. Braun SE, BD, Fresenius Kabi AG, Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., vTitan Corporation Pvt. Ltd., Smiths Group plc., ICU Medical, Inc., and Terumo Corporation.

Emergen Research has segmented the global infusion pump devices market based on type, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Volumetric Pumps

Syringe Pumps

Elastomeric Pumps

Insulin Pumps

Enteral Pumps

Implantable Pumps

Patient Control Analgesia (PCA) Pumps

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Diabetes

Oncology

Pain Management

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care Settings

Specialty Clinics

Home Care Settings

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and future trends in the global minimally invasive surgical systems market to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

A detailed analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the minimally invasive surgical systems market is provided.

Extensive analysis of key segments demonstrates the types of energy devices, access equipment, and visualization & documentation systems used in minimally invasive surgeries.

A comprehensive analysis of the geographical landscape provides detailed information about various regions across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report offers a competitive landscape of the minimally invasive surgical systems market to assist players to gain insights into the competition scenario. Key companies operating in the market are profiled to provide valuable insights.

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.

