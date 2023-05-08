Atkore Incorporates FDA Approved Gasket in Stainless Steel Conduit Body Sets
White neoprene gasket is FDA approved for use in food and beverage handling environments
Atkore (NYSE:ATKR)HARVEY, ILLINOIS, USA, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Atkore’s Calbrite division has updated their Stainless Steel Conduit Body Sets to include White Neoprene Gaskets. Differing from the usual black gaskets, the white coloring represents FDA approval for Calbrite’s newest neoprene gaskets for use in food and beverage handling applications.
Calbrite’s white neoprene gaskets are FDA 21CFR175.300 certified, which refers to regulations for resinous and polymeric coatings in environments that produce, manufacture, and handle food, beverages, or pharmaceuticals. Neoprene is made from non-toxic and non-allergenic materials, and exhibits FDA-compliant resistance to oils, greases, and ozone breakdown.
“Adding an FDA-compliant aspect to our Conduit Body Cover Sets provides an additional layer of protection in sanitary and wet environments” said Matt Westerfield, Calbrite Product Manager. “Our conduit bodies with the inclusion of the white neoprene gaskets provide the assurance our customers need during washdowns and maintenance.”
Calbrite’s Conduit Body Cover set comes with a 316 stainless steel conduit body and cover, a white FDA-compliant neoprene gasket, and hex head cap screws that prevent harboring points.
For more information, visit https://www.atkore.com/Products/Conduit-and-Cable-Fittings/Stainless-Steel-Fittings/Form-8-Stainless-Steel-Conduit-Bodies
