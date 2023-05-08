Global Automotive Noise Vibration and Harshness (NVH) Materials Market Set to Reach USD 8.96 Billion by 2032

Emergen Research Logo

Inclined demand for cars in emerging markets is a significant factor driving global automotive (NVH) materials market revenue growth

Automotive Noise Vibration and Harshness Materials Market Size – USD 6.20 Billion in 2022, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 3.7%, Trends – NVH and vehicle refinement levels influence buying decisions” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, B.C., CANADA, May 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the most recent report by Emergen Research, the size of the global automotive Noise, Vibration, and Harshness (NVH) materials market is anticipated to reach USD 8.96 billion at a consistent revenue CAGR of 3.7% in 2032. The market for automotive Noise, Vibration, and Harshness (NVH) materials has had consistent revenue growth, which can be due to the influence of NVH and vehicle refinement levels on purchasing decisions.

High standards for Noise, Vibration, and Harshness (NVH) performance must be met in vehicle design. Refinement is therefore one of the crucial engineering/design factors that must be taken into account while developing new automotive models and components. Vehicle noise and vibration refinement provides a summary of the principles, approaches, cutting-edge experimental and modelling techniques, and palliative treatments necessary in the vehicle design, development, and integration process to meet noise and vibration standards. For engineers working in the automotive industry who are attempting to get over the technological barriers to making cars that are quieter and more comfortable.

In view of the current COVID-19 pandemic, the growth of the Automotive Noise Vibration and Harshness Materials industry is expected to be significantly affected, especially due to movement restrictions and lockdowns affecting supply and demand. There has been a significant impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on several sectors of the global market. The Automotive Noise Vibration and Harshness Materials sector is expected to be affected too. The economic slowdown and dynamic changes in the demands will also adversely affect the growth of the industry. The report covers the impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall Automotive Noise Vibration and Harshness Materials industry.

Competitive Landscape:

Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share. The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.

Some major companies in the global automotive Noise, Vibration, and Harshness (NVH) materials market report include BASF SE, DOW, Covestro AG, Celanese Corporation, 3M, Henkel Adhesives Technologies India Private Limited, DuPont, Eastman Chemical Company, Huntsman Corporation, Sumitomo Riko Company Limited.

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Automotive Noise Vibration and Harshness Materials market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Automotive Noise Vibration and Harshness Materials market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Automotive Noise Vibration and Harshness Materials market.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

In order to achieve a sustainable environment and society, Nitto chose Next-generation Mobility, Information Interface, and Human Life as its three primary growth business domains on October 24, 2022. By proactively deploying management resources to various growth categories, Nitto altered its company portfolio. Parker Corporation has decided to buy Nitto's NVH business in North America and China because it sees huge potential for the NVH industry in the era of electric vehicles, where reducing noise, vibration, and harshness would be essential.

Over the course of the forecast period, the absorption category is anticipated to dominate the global market in terms of revenue share. The most popular method for NVH control is the physical buildings' absorption of sound energy. Complex interplay between physical and design factors, such as mechanical characteristics, density, intrinsic structure, component shape, connections, and stress, affect how well different materials absorb energy. When a light material is directly substituted in an existing design while more mass is still needed to meet NVH regulations, vehicle mass reduction might be a zero-sum game for automakers. Weight, cost, and energy can all be improved by including NVH early in the design of a novel material.

Over the course of the forecast period, the thermoplastic polymers segment is anticipated to dominate the global market in terms of revenue share. Amorphous or crystalline materials are the two basic classifications for the family of thermoplastic polymers. Due to this type of structure's increased resistance to chemical assault by field, hydraulic oil, and paint remover, the majority of thermoplastics appropriate for use as the matrix for high-performance composites exhibit some degree of crystallinity. The thermoplasticity or thermosettingness of a polymer is determined by how it responds to high temperatures.

In 2022, the passenger car segment's revenue share was the highest. Passenger cars are defined as "vehicles designed and built for the carriage of passengers and consisting of no more than eight seats in addition to the driver's seat, and having a maximum mass not exceeding 3.5 tonnes" by the European classification system. Sporty, opulent, family-friendly, compact, and Sport Utility Vehicles (SUVs) are just a few of the numerous car categories.

Emergen Research has segmented the global automotive Noise, Vibration, and Harshness (NVH) materials market on the basis of application, materials type, vehicle type, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)

Absorption

Insulation

Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)

Thermoplastic Polymers

Engineering Resins

Others

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs)

Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs)

The research report offers a comprehensive regional analysis of the market with regards to production and consumption patterns, import/export, market size and share in terms of volume and value, supply and demand dynamics, and presence of prominent players in each market.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Radical Highlights of the Automotive Noise Vibration and Harshness Materials Market Report:

Analysing the market's shifting dynamics and providing a thorough picture of the Automotive Noise Vibration and Harshness Materials industry

Growth evaluation of several market categories throughout the predicted period

Analysis of the market participants' regional and global distributions, as well as their market shares and overall positions

Key market companies have devised expansion plans to address the COVID-19 pandemic's effects on the market.

Automotive Noise Vibration and Harshness Materials market effects of technical innovations and R&D improvements

Information about the growth and profit-making plans of significant businesses and manufacturers

Information that will be useful to newcomers who want to enter the market

Information and insights on product releases, business expansion plans, and other collaborations

SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis are some of the more sophisticated analytical techniques used in the research.

