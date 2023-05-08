Reclaimed Stage Hosts Grammy-Winner Rory Feek
The Reclaimed Stage in Centralia, MO is excited to announce that Grammy Award-winning artist Rory Feek will be performing live on Friday, September 30, 2023.CENTRALIA, MO, USA, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Reclaimed Stage in Centralia, Missouri is excited to announce that Grammy Award-winning artist Rory Feek will be performing live on Friday, September 30, 2023.
"We are beyond thrilled to have Rory Feek perform on our stage. Rory is a true musical icon and his music has touched the lives of so many people. We can't wait for our community to come together and enjoy an unforgettable evening of music and entertainment. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and we are honored to be a part of
it," Brad and Callie Page, owners of the Reclaimed Stage, said.
Feek is an accomplished singer, songwriter, and musician who has won multiple awards for his music. He is best known for his work with his late wife, Joey Feek, as the duo Joey+Rory. The pair's music was beloved by fans all over the world, and their song "If I Needed You" was nominated for a Grammy Award in 2016. The duo won the Grammy in
2017 for best roots gospel album, for “Hymns that Are Important to Us,” less than a year after Joey passed away from cervical cancer at the age of 40. Her husband and bandmate, Rory, was on hand to accept, and he shared the emotional story of how the album came to be.
Since then, Rory Feek has continued to perform and write music, releasing several solo albums that showcase his unique style and sound. He has become known for his heartfelt lyrics, soulful vocals, and impressive musicianship, earning critical acclaim and a loyal fanbase.
Feek's upcoming performance at the Reclaimed Stage promises to be a memorable event for all who attend. Fans can expect to hear some of his biggest hits, as well as new material from his most recent album, Gentle Man.
The show will begin at 6:00 p.m. with opening act Dyarl Lewis of Columbia, MO. Rory will take the stage around 7:00 p.m. There will also be a meet-and-greet opportunity with Rory following the show. Don't miss this chance to see one of the most talented and celebrated artists of our time perform live in Centralia, MO.
Tickets will be released online Wednesday, May 10. The link will be posted on the Reclaimed Facebook page and website www.reclaimedpage.com .
Reclaimed, a leading destination in Centralia, MO, is proud to host the Second Saturdays season, open April through November each year. This event showcases a diverse range of vendors, food trucks, and live music performances on the Reclaimed Stage, making it a must-visit attraction for locals and tourists alike.
The Reclaimed Trolley is available to rent and provides easy transportation around Centralia during #SecondSaturdays. For a truly unique and intimate setting, Reclaimed Weddings offers a beautiful venue for special events. Visitors can also indulge in a cup of coffee and attend special events at the charming Book and Bean coffee shop. Since its establishment in 2021, the Reclaimed Foundation has provided vital support to the community, making an impact on many families in times of need. Stay informed about upcoming events by visiting www.reclaimedpage.com or social media pages.
