Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market Size to reach USD 170.51 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

High demand for Global Positioning System (GPS) devices, especially for logistics and vessel navigation

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global geospatial imagery analytics market size was USD 12.51 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 32.9% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. High demand for GPS devices especially for logistics and vessel navigation purposes is one of the key factors driving market revenue growth.

Vegetation management teams can analyze moisture and water levels using User Defined Functions (UDFs) in Geospatial Analytics. Meteorologists can also utilize UDFs to evaluate data and accurately forecast the route of tornadoes through a region.

Geospatial data, through data anomalies, can alert enterprises to impending changes that will impact their business. Spatial analytics can be utilized to track disease transmission, find venues for rural pop-up health care events, and create community health communications campaigns. Both insurers and providers in the health care business can reduce costs and enhance services by including geographical components in their studies.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The imagery analytics segments accounted for largest revenue share in the global geospatial imagery analytics market in 2022.

This is due to high demand for imagery analytics especially from oil and refineries, mining, and manufacturing sectors. Huge refinery or oil rig poses a significant and unexpected danger. As a result, these businesses must ensure that they strike a balance between safety and exploration.

Images can assist them in maintaining such a difficult balance, which can be captured using drones or by placing nano-bots within pipelines and equipment. The environmental monitoring segment is expected to register significantly fast revenue growth rate in the global geospatial imagery analytics market over the forecast period.

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Geospatial Imagery Analytics market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Geospatial Imagery Analytics market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Geospatial Imagery Analytics market.

Competitive Landscape

This section of the research provides an in-depth analysis of the fiercely competitive environment of the global market for stoma care, highlighting the leading vendors, their tactical initiatives, the industry’s present growth prospects, vendor positions, and vendor market shares held by each competitor.

The research also outlines the business’s plans for growth, including product innovation, new product introductions, and technology development.

Some major companies in the global market report include:

Google LLC

Microsoft

Oracle

Hexagon AB

RMSI

Ola

Orbital Insight

Geospin,

Boston Geospatial, Inc.

GeoVerra.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

Regional analysis is an important component of a market research report, as it provides insights into how a particular market or industry varies across different geographic regions.

Key Geographies Profiled in the Report:

North America (the U.S., Mexico, and Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe (the U.K., France, Germany, and Rest of Europe)

Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The report, additionally, presents a comprehensive analysis of the key elements of the Geospatial Imagery Analytics market that influence its growth over the projected timeline. These vital elements include the key drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro and macro-economic factors.

Market segmentation

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Video analytics

Imagery analytics

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Cloud

On-premises

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large enterprises

