Navigating the Vetronics Market : Growth Prospects and Emerging Technologies

vetronics

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Vetronics Market," The vetronics market was valued at $4.2 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $6.5 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.67% from 2021 to 2030.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 :

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1752

In addition, the rise in reliance of defense organizations towards acquisition, and analysis of data collected by sensors and optronics during active mission has allowed industry players to improve their product offering within respective domains. Companies like Thales Group. L3Harris Technologies and Curtiss-Wright Corporation are increasing their investment towards research & development to introduce novel products through their patented technologies and establish vetronics market dominance. For instance, a number of patents such as Nightvision with integrated micro-display module, Closed-loop transmission rate control, Power and rate control algorithm for multi-antenna communication links in a mesh network, and Method and tool to quantify the enterprise consequences of cyber risk among others within the field of optronics, navigation and communication were granted to L3Harris between 2019 and 2020. These patents will allow the company to expand their product offering with the market along with continuing business monopoly.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/vetronics-market/purchase-options

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY -

By platform, the military segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period.

By vehicle type, the main battle tank segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period.

By system, the weapon & control system segment is expected to grow at a lucrative growth rate during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Major market players -

Thales Group

Saab Ab

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

BAE Systems

General Dynamics Corporation

Rheinmetall AG

Leonardo S.p.A.

L3harris Technologies, Inc.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation.

𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1752