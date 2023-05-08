Forecasting the Future of the Cloud Seeding Market : Trends and Opportunities

"Cloud Seeding

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Cloud Seeding Market," The cloud seeding market was valued at $120.35 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $192.77 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2031.

By type, the cloud seeding market is categorized by aerial cloud seeding and ground based cloud seeding. Depending on application, it is fragmented into increasing precipitation, mitigating hail damage and dispersing fog. By flare type, it is divided into end burning flares, ejection flares, automatic/remote based generator, manual generator, and flare trees. By seeding technique, the market is divided into hygroscopic and glaciogeneic. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Factors, such as increase in investment within cloud modification programs, introduction of new technologies, and rise in demand mitigate environmental threats. Rise in application of cloud seeding technologies to generate artificial rain and maintain water level in draught regions is expected to act as a primary market accelerator. Water deprecated regions, including Saudi Arabia have done notable investment within the market. For instance, in April 2022, the Saudi Arabia Council of Ministers announced inauguration of cloud seeding program over three cities to increase rainfall. The program is segmented in two phases. The first phase is stated to include setting up operations in Riyadh, Qassim, and hail region, followed by Asir, Al-Baha, and Taif regions in the second phase. The program is supposed to use advanced meteorological techniques to ensure environmental friendly operation.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY -

By type, the aerial cloud seeding segment leads the market during the forecast period.

By application, the increasing precipitation segment leads the market during the forecast period.

By flare, the end burning flares segment is expected to grow at lucrative growth rate during the forecast period (2022-2031).

By seeding technique, the hygroscopic segment leads the market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Leading Market Players: -

Weather Modification, Inc.

RHS Consulting, Limited

North American Weather Consultants, Inc.

Seeding Operations And Atmospheric Research

Snowy Hydro Limited

Mettech S.p.A

AFJets Sdn Bhd

Cloud Seeding Technologies

Ice Crystal Engineering

