Automated Breast Ultrasound Market Analysis Report from 2023-27 | Demand, Trends, Forecast, Research by Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, May 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automated Breast Ultrasound (ABUS) is an advanced imaging technology used for breast cancer screening. It offers high-resolution images of the entire breast, which can help detect abnormalities that may be missed by mammography. ABUS is particularly useful for women with dense breast tissue, which can make it difficult to detect tumors on a mammogram. The global ABUS market is growing, driven by the increasing incidence of breast cancer and rising demand for advanced imaging technologies.

Early detection is crucial in breast cancer treatment. The global Automated Breast Ultrasound market is expected to grow due to increasing incidence of breast cancer and rising demand for advanced imaging technologies.The rising prevalence of breast cancer among women worldwide and the awareness of the connection between breast density and breast cancer is creating lucrative opportunities for the automated breast ultrasound market. The automated breast ultrasound system uses high-frequency waves to scan the breast tissue and, through 3D images, detects cancer accurately in dense breast tissues. Specific automated breast ultrasound systems give results within minutes by using a touchscreen, transducer, automated compression, and intelligent imaging algorithms.

Key Automated Breast Ultrasound Market participants include

Siemens AG

General Electric Company

SonoCine, Inc.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Koninklijke Philios N.V.

Canon Medical Systems

Nova Medical Imaging Technology Co. Ltd.

Seno Medical Instruments

GE Healthcare

Delphinus Medical Technologies, Inc.

iVu Imaging Corporation

Others

Key inclusions of the Automated Breast Ultrasound Market report:

COVID-19 effects on growth figures.

Statistical analysis pertaining to market size, sales volume, and overall industry revenue.

Organized mentions of major market trends.

Growth opportunities.

Figures showcasing market growth rate.

Advantages and disadvantages of direct and indirect sales channels.

Insights regarding traders, distributors, and dealers present in the industry.

Automated Breast Ultrasound Market Segmentation

Product Type

Automated Breast Ultrasound System

Automated Breast Volume Scanner

Application

Screening

Pre-operative Evaluation

End-User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Units

Diagnostic Centres

Others

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa

Global Automated Breast Ultrasound Market : Drivers and Restraints

Another driver of the ABUS market is the increasing focus on women's health and the need for early detection and diagnosis of breast cancer. ABUS can detect small tumors that may be missed by mammography, allowing for earlier treatment and better patient outcomes.

Additionally, the adoption of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) is expected to further drive the growth of the ABUS market. These technologies can help improve the accuracy and speed of ABUS imaging, leading to better patient outcomes and more efficient healthcare delivery.

However, there are also some restraints that could potentially impact the growth of the ABUS market. One of the major challenges is the high cost of ABUS equipment and the limited availability in some regions. This can limit the adoption of ABUS technology, particularly in developing countries where healthcare infrastructure is lacking.

Another potential restraint is the lack of standardized protocols and guidelines for ABUS imaging, which can lead to variability in results and make it difficult to compare findings across different healthcare providers.

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available according to the requirements of clients. Kindly get in touch with us to know more about the report.

