Shawcor Announces Protocol for the Annual General Meeting

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shawcor Ltd. (TSX: SCL) (“Shawcor” or the “Company”) announced today, in connection with the filing of its Management Proxy Circular (the “Circular”), that it will be hosting its Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) on May 12, 2023 at 2pm EDT. The Company will be conducting an administrative-only AGM that can be accessed via live webcast or, for registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders only, in person at 25 Bethridge Rd., Toronto ON, M9W1M7. Shareholders are encouraged to vote prior to the meeting using one of the methods described in the Circular, the form of proxy or other materials provided by an intermediary.



Shareholders and any other interested persons may join the live audio webcast of the meeting at 2pm EDT on May 12, 2023. This webcast will be listen-only and purely administrative with no presentation. Further details regarding the AGM are available at https://investors.shawcor.com/Shareholder-Information/Annual-General-Meeting/default.aspx, including the registration link to the audio webcast. Additional information on the Meeting, including with respect to the business to be covered, can be found in the Circular and the other meeting materials as filed on www.SEDAR.com and on the Company’s website at www.shawcor.com. A recorded version of the meeting webcast will also be made available on the Company’s website following the AGM. For a more detailed business update, the Company encourages shareholders to listen to the Q1 2023 earnings call webcast which will take place earlier in the day, at 9:00am EDT, and can be accessed via the Company’s website.

Registered shareholders may submit questions to meghan.maceachern@shawcor.com or via the registration page by 5pm EDT on May 11, 2023. To assist Shawcor and its representatives in confirming a registered shareholder’s or duly appointed proxy holder’s status – for purposes of attending the meeting in person - as safely, efficiently, and easily as possible given building access restrictions, the Company requests that those eligible persons wishing to attend the meeting in person provide notice of intention to meghan.maceachern@shawcor.com by 5pm EDT on Thursday May 11, 2023.

About Shawcor

Shawcor Ltd. is a growth-oriented, global material sciences company serving the Infrastructure, Energy, and Transportation markets. The Company operates through a network of fixed and mobile manufacturing and service facilities. Its three business segments, Composite Systems, Automotive & Industrial and Pipeline & Pipe Services enable responsible renewal and enhancement of critical infrastructure while lowering risk and environmental impact.

For further information, please contact

Meghan MacEachern

Director, External Communications & ESG

Telephone: 437.341.1848

Email: meghan.maceachern@shawcor.com

shawcor.com

Source: Shawcor Ltd.