Waste to Energy Market Analysis Report from 2023-2027 |Demand, Size, Share, Forecast, Research by Emergen Research

Waste to Energy Market Size – USD 35.80 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.7%, Market Trends – Increasing adoption of biological technology

Favorable regulatory policies of the government, the increasing amount of waste generated, and rising demand for electricity in the developing economies are driving the demand of the market.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, May 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Waste to Energy Market will be worth USD 54.16 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the rapid urbanization and industrialization in the developing economies, along with increasing demand for cleaner sources of energy. The rising adoption of the renewable sources of energy among the industrial and transportation sectors is expected to drive the growth of the waste to energy market. The increasing need for sustainable urban living and minimization of the dependency on fossil-fuel power generation is projected to fuel the system's demand over the forecast period.

Limited availability for landfill sites and the steady growth of the cities have increased the adoption of waste-to-energy technologies. Growing initiatives of the government, such as the implementation of strict emission control measures, increasing investment for the development of technologically advanced waste to energy facilities, the imposition of landfill or carbon tax, are most likely to propel the market's growth over the forecast period.

KeyWaste to Energy Market participants include Suez, Hitachi Zosen Inova AG, China Everbright International Limited, Covanta, Waste Management Inc., Veolia, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, Xcel Energy Inc., Ramboll Group A/S, and Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc., among others.

Some Key Highlights from the Report :

In September 2019, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Thermal Systems, Ltd., a group company of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., entered into a joint venture with State Grid Energy Conservation Service Co., to perform services of technical consulting for energy conservation investment projects in China.

The thermal technology held the largest market share of 52.1% in 2019 due to the increasing development in the gasification and incineration technologies.

Incineration thermal technology is a key contributor to the growth of the thermal technology segment. It reduces the quantity of waste in landfills, prevents the production of methane gas from the landfills, and generates energy from waste. For example, countries with cold weather, like Sweden, generate 8% of their heating needs from waste incinerators.

The biological segment is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for cleaner energy sources and the growing environmental concerns.

The Biogas plants are a significant contributor to the biological segment's growth as it is a low-cost technology and helps to curb down the levels of greenhouse gases & carbon emissions.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Waste to Energy Market on the basis of Technology, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Biological Technology

Biogas Plants

Landfill Gas

Fermentation

Thermal Technology

Pyrolysis

Incineration

Gasification

Physical Technology

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa

Global Waste to Energy Market : Drivers and Restraints

driver of the WtE market is the increasing amount of waste generated worldwide, particularly in urban areas. WtE plants provide a way to manage and dispose of waste in an environmentally friendly way, reducing the impact on landfills and helping to prevent pollution.

Additionally, the growing demand for electricity and heat is driving demand for WtE solutions, particularly in developing countries where energy infrastructure is lacking. WtE technologies can provide a reliable and cost-effective source of energy for communities that are off the grid or have limited access to traditional energy sources.

However, there are also some restraints that could potentially impact the growth of the WtE market. One of the major challenges is the high cost of implementing WtE technologies, which can be a barrier for some organizations and countries. Additionally, concerns around emissions and air pollution can limit the adoption of some WtE solutions, particularly incineration, which can produce harmful byproducts if not properly managed.

Another potential restraint is the lack of public awareness and acceptance of WtE technologies, particularly in regions where there is resistance to waste incineration or concerns about the safety of the technology.

