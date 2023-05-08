Swoop Celebrates Return of Non-Stop Flights to Orlando International Airport

The Ultra-not-expensive airline restarts non-stop service from Hamilton International Airport to Orlando International Airport

HAMILTON, ON, May 8, 2023 /CNW/ - On Saturday, Swoop, Canada's leading ultra-low-cost airline, celebrated its first flight since 2020 to Orlando International Airport (MCO). Swoop is cementing its position as the leading sun-flying ULCC, providing year-round service to Canadians' favourite destinations across the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean.

"As Canada's number one sun-flying ultra-low-cost airline, we are thrilled to offer our Hamiltonian's year-round flights to Orlando International Airport," said Bob Cummings, President of Swoop. "We know residents of southern Ontario value affordable connectivity to Florida so we're proud to be unlocking year-round service to Orlando."

Swoop recently published a new summer schedule, extending service to key leisure markets, with connectivity year-round. In addition to the service to Orlando, Swoop will also be offering non-stop flights from southern Ontario to Las Vegas, Cancun, Kingston and Montego Bay in Jamaica, Punta Cana and Varadero.

Canadians can unlock exclusive discounts at all-inclusive resorts when they book their ultra-not-expensive flight as part of a Swoop Getaway. For added convenience, hundreds of amazing all-inclusive packages to warm and sunny destinations with low Swoop prices are also now available through WestJetVacations.com.

"We're thrilled that travellers can continue to take advantage of ultra-low-cost flights to Florida this summer as Swoop resumes its service between Hamilton and Orlando International Airport (MCO). By spending less on airfare with Swoop, travellers can experience more in-destination and enjoy Orlando's wide range of attractions, world-famous theme parks and sunny landscapes. Your summer getaway 'Starts Here' with convenience and ease from Hamilton International!" - Colleen Ryan - Associate Director, Marketing, Communications & Customer Experience

"Orlando International warmly welcomes the return of Swoop passengers and is glad Swoop is resuming its service," said Vicki Jaramillo, Chief Development Officer for the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority, which operates Orlando International Airport. "Resuming this service improves connectivity between Orlando and Hamilton just in time for summer travel."

With one-way all-in prices from Hamilton to Orlando International Airport starting at just $99 CAD†, Swoop is showing Canadians just how affordable a vacation can be any time of the year.

Route Peak Weekly

Frequency One-way total

price (CAD) Base Fare (CAD) Taxes & Fees (CAD) Hamilton to Orlando

(MCO) 2x weekly $99.00 $2.89 $96.11 Hamilton to Las Vegas 4x weekly $99.00 $2.89 $96.11 Hamilton to Cancun 3x weekly $129.00 $21.53 $107.47 Toronto to Cancun Daily $139.00 $20.24 $118.76 Toronto to Montego Bay 3x weekly $149.00 $21.29 $127.81 Toronto to Kingston 3x weekly $189.00 $61.19 $127.81 Toronto to Punta Cana 3x weekly $179.00 $54.84 $124.91 Toronto to Varadero 3x weekly $159.00 $34.09 $124.91

†Everyday low fares terms and conditions: Seasonal start and end dates apply and are indicated in the booking flow. | Fares are valid until May 9, 2023, or while seats last. | Prices displayed are subject to change and are not guaranteed until payment is made and accepted. | Seats at these fares are limited and may not be available on all flights. | Non-refundable. | Fares are valid on new online web bookings only. | Learn more about baggage and optional fees at www.FlySwoop.com/Optional-Services-and-Fees.

About Swoop

Swoop is on a mission to make travel more affordable and accessible for all Canadians. Established in 2018 as an independent subsidiary of the WestJet Group of Companies, Swoop is Canada's ultra-not-expensive airline. Offering scheduled service to destinations in Canada, the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean, Swoop's unbundled fares put travellers in control of purchasing only the products and services they desire.

Swoop's fleet of ten Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft expanded in 2022 to add six Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, for a total of 16 aircraft.

At FlySwoop.com travellers can quickly and easily book flights, manage bookings, check-in, view boarding passes, and track flights.

SOURCE Swoop Inc.