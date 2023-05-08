Global Sports Nutrition Market to 2032: Growing Adoption of Supplements by Gym-goers Fuels the Sector

DUBLIN, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sports Nutrition Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides the strategists; marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global sports nutrition market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

The global sports nutrition market reached a value of nearly $35,918.8 million in 2022, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4% since 2017. The market is expected to grow from $35,918.8 million in 2022 to $57,639.6 million in 2027 at a rate of 9.9%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.4% from 2027 and reach $99,025.2 million in 2032.

Companies Mentioned

Glanbia Plc

PepsiCo Inc.

Post Holdings Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd

Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12 geographies.

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high-quality data and analysis

This report describes and explains the sports nutrition market and covers 2017-2022, termed the historic period, and 2022-2027 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2027-2032. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

Growth in the historic period resulted from an increased number of health clubs, increase in number of sports events, increase in consumer inclination for a healthy, active lifestyle and growing adoption of supplements by gym-goers. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were the presence of toxins and heavy metals in protein supplements and impact of COVID-19.

Going forward, an increasing gym membership, increasing participation in sports and government initiatives will drive the market. Factors that could hinder the growth of the sports nutrition market in the future include the Russia-Ukraine war and high cost of protein supplements.

The sports nutrition market is segmented by type into sports bars, sports drinks, sports powder, sports supplements, RDT (ready-to-drink) protein drinks and other types. The sports powder market was the largest segment of the sports nutrition market by type, accounting for $16,396.2 million or 45.6% of the total market in 2022. The RDT (ready-to-drink) protein drinks market is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 10.4%.

The sports nutrition market is segmented by raw material into animal derived, plant-based and mixed. The animal derived market was the largest segment of the sports nutrition market by raw material, accounting for $27,470.0 million or 76.5% of the total market in 2022. The plant-based market is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 10.5%.

The sports nutrition market is segmented by end users into athletes, fitness enthusiasts, bodybuilders and lifestyle users. The fitness enthusiasts market was the largest segment of the sports nutrition market by end users, accounting for $14,702.4 million or 40.9% of the total market in 2022. It is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 10.3%.

The sports nutrition market is segmented by distribution channel into supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty stores, convenience stores, online stores and other distribution channels. The supermarkets/hypermarkets market was the largest segment of the sports nutrition market by distribution channels, accounting for $13,828.7 million or 38.5% of the total market in 2022. The online stores market is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 10.5%.

North America was the largest region in the sports nutrition market, accounting for 46.5% of the global market in 2022. It was followed by Asia Pacific, Western Europe and the other regions. Going forward, the fastest growing regions in the sports nutrition market will be Asia Pacific and Africa, where growth will be at CAGRs of 11.5% and 11.0% respectively from 2022-2027.

The global sports nutrition market is fragmented, with a large number of small players. The top ten competitors in the market made up 23.02% of the total market in 2021. Glanbia Plc. was the largest competitor with 8.34% share of the market, followed by PepsiCo Inc. with 3.83%, Post Holdings, Inc. with 2.67%, Abbott Laboratories with 2.44%, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd with 2.08%, GNC Holdings Inc. with 1.53%, The Coca-Cola Company with 1.03%, Nestle SA with 0.66%, Clif Bar & Company with 0.31% and MusclePharm Corporation with 0.11%.

The top opportunities in the sports nutrition market by type will arise in the sports powder market, which will gain $10,032.9 million of global annual sales by 2027. The top opportunities in the sports nutrition market by raw material will arise in the animal derived market, which will gain $16,357.7 million of global annual sales by 2027.

The top opportunities in the sports nutrition market by end users will arise in the fitness enthusiasts market, which will gain $9,325.0 million of global annual sales by 2027. The top opportunities in the sports nutrition market by distribution channel will arise in the supermarkets/hypermarkets market, which will gain $7,805.9 million of global annual sales by 2027. The sports nutrition market size will gain the most in the USA at $8,521.7 million.

Market-trend-based strategies for the sports nutrition market include increasing investments, focus on ready-to-drink whey protein, use of vegan-based products, development of a clean label ingredient, launch of functional food and beverages, focus on developing keto-genetic sports nutrition and focus on performance nutrition.

Player-adopted strategies in the sports nutrition industry include offering convenient ready-to-drink products through the launch of new products, boosting sport nutrition credentials through strategic acquisitions, enhancing business operations through the launch of new products, strengthening business capabilities through new product launches and enhancing market position in the nutritional foods market through upgrading product offerings.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Table Of Contents

3. List Of Figures

4. List Of Tables

5. Report Structure

6. Introduction And Market Characteristics

6.1. General Market Definition

6.2. Summary

6.3. Sports Nutrition Market Definition And Segmentations

6.4. Market Segmentation By Type

6.4.1. Sports Bar

6.4.2. Sports Drinks

6.4.3. Sports Powder

6.4.4. Sports Supplements

6.4.5. RDT Protein Drinks

6.4.6. Other Types

6.5. Market Segmentation By Raw Material

6.5.1. Animal Derived

6.5.2. Plant-Based

6.5.3. Mixed

6.6. Market Segmentation By End Users

6.6.1. Athletes

6.6.2. Fitness Enthusiasts

6.6.3. Bodybuilders

6.6.4. Lifestyle Users

6.7. Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel

6.7.1. Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

6.7.2. Specialty Stores

6.7.3. Convenience Stores

6.7.4. Online Stores

6.7.5. Other Distribution Channels

7. Major Market Trends

7.1. Increasing Investments

7.2. Launch Of Ready-To-Drink Whey Protein

7.3. Use Of Vegan-Based Products

7.4. Development Of A Clean Label Ingredient

7.5. Launch Of Functional Food And Beverages

7.6. Keto-Genetic Sports Nutrition

7.7. Performance Nutrition

8. Global Market Size and Growth

8.1. Market Size

8.2. Historic Market Growth, 2017 - 2022, Value ($ Million)

8.2.1. Market Drivers 2017 - 2022

8.2.2. Market Restraints 2017 - 2022

8.3. Forecast Market Growth, 2022 - 2027, 2032F Value ($ Million)

8.3.1. Market Drivers 2022 - 2027

8.3.2. Market Restraints 2022 - 2027

9. Global Sports Nutrition Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Sports Nutrition Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic And Forecast, 2017 - 2022, 2027F, 2032F, Value ($ Million)

9.2. Global Sports Nutrition Market, Segmentation By Raw Material, Historic And Forecast, 2017 - 2022, 2027F, 2032F, Value ($ Million)

9.3. Global Sports Nutrition Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic And Forecast, 2017 - 2022, 2027F, 2032F, Value ($ Million)

9.4. Global Sports Nutrition Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel, Historic And Forecast, 2017 - 2022, 2027F, 2032F, Value ($ Million)

10. Sports Nutrition Market, Regional and Country Analysis

10.1. Global Sports Nutrition Market, By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017 - 2022, 2027F, 2032F, Value ($ Million)

10.2. Global Sports Nutrition Market, By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017 - 2022, 2027F, 2032F, Value ($ Million)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/76b0kv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets