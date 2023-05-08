uMotif and Veramed Partner to Offer Advanced Biostatistical Data Analysis, Visualization Combined with Industry-Leading Patient eCOA/ePRO Data Capture and Analytics

Partnership gives pharma and biotech unmatched reporting and analytic capabilities in capturing and using enormous volumes of high-quality eCOA/ePRO data from engaged patients; at ISPOR 2023 the companies will demonstrate their unique capabilities used for the "100 for Parkinson's" study

BOSTON, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- uMotif – one of the clinical trial technology market's fastest growing companies – continues to redefine how eCOA/ePRO data is collected, reported, visualized and analyzed with the announcement of a strategic partnership with advanced biostatistics consultancy Veramed.

The highly-scalable uMotif eCOA/ePRO platform combines the industry's most innovative eCOA/ePRO technology with an unmatched focus on true patient centricity. The modern platform consistently achieves greater than 90 percent compliance, generating double the expected volume of data in real-world studies.

Veramed brings people, innovation, and technology together to accelerate evidence generation and advance patient health, with end-to-end biometrics and engaging data visualizations that help organize large amounts of data and speed decision making for key stakeholders. Veramed's in-house analysis and visualization platform seamlessly pulls together and compares data collected in clinical trials for a number of different treatments, performing network meta-analysis with the click of a few buttons.

Together, uMotif and Veramed generate high quality, actionable insights to drive quantifiable improvements in clinical research. Through the partnership with Veramed, sponsors get the unique advantages of the industry's most advanced data analysis and visualization support on top of uMotif's market-leading platform for ePRO/eCOA data capture, reporting, and analytics.

During ISPOR 2023, May 7-10 in Boston, uMotif (Booth #923) and Veramed (Booth #1225) will demonstrate an example of their combined capabilities with a must-see data visualization of the large-scale "100 for Parkinson's" study which engaged more than 4,200 participants to capture ePRO, symptom, device and motor-testing data over 100 days.

Matt Jones, Veramed Co-founder and CEO, commented, "Working with a partner like uMotif enables us to help customers understand and act on massive volumes of quality eCOA/ePRO data in ways that were not possible before."

uMotif CEO Steve Rosenberg (LinkedIn) said, "By working with Veramed, we can offer customers significant increases in the benefit they get from collecting and analyzing huge volumes of solid eCOA/ePRO data, for any therapeutic area, geography, or patient population."

Veramed is a people-focused clinical research organization and certified B Corp that provides its clients with the assurance and close collaboration across mid-stream, analysis and reporting, as well as post-reporting and submission stages of the clinical trial process. Headquartered in London, we serve clients around the world from offices in the UK, US, EU, and Ukraine. http://www.veramed.co.uk

Putting patients first is in uMotif's DNA. The uMotif eCOA/ePRO platform delivers faster, quality clinical trials and real-world studies by putting patients at the core of research. Through cloud hosting in the US, Europe and China, the GCP, 21 CFR Part 11 and GDPR-compliant platform supports any study or trial, from Clinical Phase I, II and III studies through to decentralized or virtual real-world studies. Find out how uMotif can improve your clinical research programs and real-world studies at http://www.umotif.com

