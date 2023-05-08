The Las Vegas Review-Journal Names Seabreeze Management Company a Winner of the Las Vegas Top Workplaces 2023 Award

Seabreeze is named a Top Workplace for the first time in this region

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seabreeze Management Company, Inc., a leading residential and commercial property management firm, today announced that the company has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2023 honor by The Las Vegas Review-Journal Top Workplaces. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

"Our Las Vegas team had the opportunity to participate in the Top Workplaces survey for the first time this year, and I am excited that we took home the honor," said Isaiah Henry, CEO at Seabreeze. "This award is important to Seabreeze, not just in Las Vegas but every one of our regions because it's based on honest employee feedback. We prioritize building a healthy company culture that allows our team to thrive. I'm grateful for our colleagues in Las Vegas who took the time to complete the survey."

